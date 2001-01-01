Scheduling for coaches - book more client meetings
Save hours each week with automated bookings
Clients self-book sessions using your Booking Page. Appointments sync instantly to your calendar, and automated reminders handle follow-up — so you can focus on coaching, not admin.
Coordinate sessions and programs with ease
Manage single sessions, recurring programs, and group workshops without conflict. Live calendar updates and multiple Booking Pages prevent double-booking and keep your schedule organized.
Deliver a professional, reliable client experience
Collect payments at booking through Stripe, add intake questions, and use branded Booking Pages to reduce no-shows and protect your time — all while giving clients a seamless experience.
Plans built to save you time
and fit your budget
Free
For individuals getting started with simple scheduling $0 for one user Free includes
Unlimited Group Polls
Unlimited Sign-up Sheets
One Booking Page
One 1:1
Google Meet and Zoom web conferencing
Collect payments with Stripe
Basic AI-generated meeting descriptions
Pro
For professionals who want smarter scheduling $6.95 per user per month paid annually All Free features, plus
No ads
Unlimited Group Poll time slots
Unlimited Sign-up Sheets
Unlimited Booking Pages
Unlimited 1:1s
Custom branding
Microsoft Teams and Webex conferencing
Collect payments with Stripe
Advanced AI-generated meeting descriptions
Team
For teams who need increased productivity and collaboration $8.95 per user per month paid annually All Pro features, plus
Admin Console
Roles and permissions
Co-host events
Book on behalf
Activity reports
Enterprise
For enterprises and large teams looking for enhanced customization, control and support All Team features, plus
Priority support
Single sign-on
Onboarding & training
99.9% availability SLA
Made for every kind of coaching meeting
Keep your schedule conflict-free
Connect Google, Outlook, or Apple Calendar so Doodle blocks conflicts, shows only available times, and keeps your coaching schedule accurate.
Let clients book instantly
Share a Booking Page or 1:1 link so clients choose available slots, get instant confirmations, and have meetings added automatically to all calendars.
Deliver a polished client experience
Add your logo, colors, and session descriptions to your Booking Page to give clients clear instructions and a professional experience.
Protect your client data
All calendar connections are secure. Doodle never stores event content, and participant details can be hidden on any plan. Pro and Enterprise plans include advanced privacy and security controls.
Find the best time for group sessions
Use Group Polls to schedule masterminds, workshops, or group coaching calls. Invite up to 1,000 participants and find the best time for everyone without manual coordination.
Manage classes and workshops easily
Use Sign-up Sheets to run retreats, programs, or limited-seat workshops. Set capacities, collect attendee details, and manage sessions with built-in attendance controls.
350M+ meetings scheduled smarter
Doodle cut my admin in half — clients book sessions without emails and my calendar stays clean.
Collecting payments at booking stopped no-shows and made my schedule predictable.
Custom branding and automated reminders make my coaching practice feel professional and reliable.
Enterprise-grade security for teams of any size
Learn more about System and Organization Controls (SOC) for Service Organizations at AICPA.org.
Resources
for coaches
Frequently Asked Questions
Can clients book coaching sessions without back-and-forth?
Yes. Share a Booking Page or 1:1 link so clients pick an available slot; Doodle sends confirmations and adds the meeting to your calendar.
Can I sync Doodle with my calendar and video tools?
Yes. Connect Google, Outlook, or Apple Calendar and link Zoom, Google Meet, or Microsoft Teams to add video links automatically.
Can I offer group workshops and 1:1 coaching from one account?
Use Sign-up Sheets for classes, Group Polls for multi-attendee scheduling, and Booking Pages for private sessions.
Is my client data secure?
Doodle uses secure calendar connections, enterprise-level data protection on paid plans, and features to hide participant details for confidentiality.
Can I collect payment and control booking rules?
Yes. Enable Stripe payments for Booking Page and 1:1, set buffers and deadlines, and limit how far ahead clients can book.