Scheduling for coaches - book more client meetings

Stop juggling emails and missed sessions. Let clients book coaching calls, sync to your calendar, send reminders, reduce no-shows, and reclaim time for coaching.

a booking page for a first consultation, where the organizer and participant found 11:30am as the common meeting time

Trusted by coaches and client-focused professionals

A group of logos including McKinsey & Company, Deloitte Consulting, KPMG Advisory, PwC Advisory / Strategy, Roland Berger
Save hours each week with automated bookings

Clients self-book sessions using your Booking Page. Appointments sync instantly to your calendar, and automated reminders handle follow-up — so you can focus on coaching, not admin.

A graphic that shows an email reminder notification stating time booked for a first consultation at August 20, 11:30am
Coordinate sessions and programs with ease

Manage single sessions, recurring programs, and group workshops without conflict. Live calendar updates and multiple Booking Pages prevent double-booking and keep your schedule organized.

A graphic showing a list of three meeting time options for a consultation session
Deliver a professional, reliable client experience

Collect payments at booking through Stripe, add intake questions, and use branded Booking Pages to reduce no-shows and protect your time — all while giving clients a seamless experience.

A graphic showing a sequence of three popup notifications. The first one on the top shows an email notification to book time with Sandra, followed by a confirmation of the booked coaching session, the booking page link being shown in LinkedIn.

Plans built to save you time and fit your budget

Free

For individuals getting started with simple scheduling $0 for one user Free includes

  • Unlimited Group Polls

  • Unlimited Sign-up Sheets

  • One Booking Page

  • One 1:1

  • Google Meet and Zoom web conferencing

  • Collect payments with Stripe

  • Basic AI-generated meeting descriptions

Pro

For professionals who want smarter scheduling $6.95 per user per month paid annually All Free features, plus

  • No ads

  • Unlimited Group Poll time slots

  • Unlimited Sign-up Sheets

  • Unlimited Booking Pages

  • Unlimited 1:1s

  • Custom branding

  • Microsoft Teams and Webex conferencing

  • Collect payments with Stripe

  • Advanced AI-generated meeting descriptions

Team

For teams who need increased productivity and collaboration $8.95 per user per month paid annually All Pro features, plus

  • Admin Console

  • Roles and permissions

  • Co-host events

  • Book on behalf

  • Activity reports

Enterprise

For enterprises and large teams looking for enhanced customization, control and support All Team features, plus

  • Priority support

  • Single sign-on

  • Onboarding & training

  • 99.9% availability SLA

Made for every kind of coaching meeting

Keep your schedule conflict-free

Connect Google, Outlook, or Apple Calendar so Doodle blocks conflicts, shows only available times, and keeps your coaching schedule accurate.

Let clients book instantly

Share a Booking Page or 1:1 link so clients choose available slots, get instant confirmations, and have meetings added automatically to all calendars.

Deliver a polished client experience

Add your logo, colors, and session descriptions to your Booking Page to give clients clear instructions and a professional experience.

Protect your client data

All calendar connections are secure. Doodle never stores event content, and participant details can be hidden on any plan. Pro and Enterprise plans include advanced privacy and security controls.

Find the best time for group sessions

Use Group Polls to schedule masterminds, workshops, or group coaching calls. Invite up to 1,000 participants and find the best time for everyone without manual coordination.

Manage classes and workshops easily

Use Sign-up Sheets to run retreats, programs, or limited-seat workshops. Set capacities, collect attendee details, and manage sessions with built-in attendance controls.

Work with your favorite tools

One-click meetings from anywhere.

iCloud logo centered on a grid-patterned background.

iCloud

Zoom logo centered on a grid-patterned background.

Zoom

Outlook logo centered on a grid-patterned background.

Outlook

Microsoft Teams logo centered on a grid-patterned background.

Microsoft Teams

Zapier logo centered on a grid-patterned background.

Zapier

Webex mobile logo centered on a grid-patterned background.

Webex

Google Meet logo centered on a grid-patterned background.

Google Meet

Stripe logo centered on a grid-patterned background.

Stripe

Microsoft Exchange logo centered on a grid-patterned background.

Microsoft Exchange

Google Calendar logo centered on a grid-patterned background.

Google Calendar

Microsoft Office 365 logo centered on a grid-patterned background.

Office 365

350M+ meetings scheduled smarter

But don't take our word for it.

G2 Spring 2025 badges showing three awards: Grid Leader for Small Business, Users Love Us, and High Performer.

Doodle cut my admin in half — clients book sessions without emails and my calendar stays clean.

JT

Jordan T.

Life & Career Coach

Collecting payments at booking stopped no-shows and made my schedule predictable.

SR

Simone R.

Executive Leadership Coach

Custom branding and automated reminders make my coaching practice feel professional and reliable.

LF

Luca F.

Wellness & Mindset Coach

Four logos including cyberverify level 3, GDPR, CCPA, and SOC2 Type II
Four security compliance badges: MSPAlliance Cyber Verify Level 3 certification, a European GDPR compliance icon with a lock and EU stars, a CCPA complicance icon, and AICPA SOC (System and Organization Controls) certification.

Enterprise-grade security for teams of any size

Trusted to cover your most complex security & compliance needs — no IT team required.
Learn more about System and Organization Controls (SOC) for Service Organizations at AICPA.org.

Resources for coaches

Guides and tips to improve scheduling, reduce no-shows, and run coaching sessions more efficiently with Doodle.

Coach in a client session.

How to stop scheduling chaos as a coach

5 Booking Page tips to attract more clients

Coach attentively listening to a client on the couch.

Reduce no-shows: reminders and payment best practices

Frequently Asked Questions

Can clients book coaching sessions without back-and-forth?

Yes. Share a Booking Page or 1:1 link so clients pick an available slot; Doodle sends confirmations and adds the meeting to your calendar.

Can I sync Doodle with my calendar and video tools?

Yes. Connect Google, Outlook, or Apple Calendar and link Zoom, Google Meet, or Microsoft Teams to add video links automatically.

Can I offer group workshops and 1:1 coaching from one account?

Use Sign-up Sheets for classes, Group Polls for multi-attendee scheduling, and Booking Pages for private sessions.

Is my client data secure?

Doodle uses secure calendar connections, enterprise-level data protection on paid plans, and features to hide participant details for confidentiality.

Can I collect payment and control booking rules?

Yes. Enable Stripe payments for Booking Page and 1:1, set buffers and deadlines, and limit how far ahead clients can book.

