Scheduling for architects — manage client meetings
Trusted by architecture firms and design leaders
Save hours on scheduling
Let clients book site visits, design reviews, and consultations directly on your Booking Page. Doodle auto-syncs with your calendar so unavailable times are hidden — no more back-and-forth or double bookings.
Coordinate people and projects easily
Share co-hosted Booking Pages and use Group Polls to find the best time for stakeholder meetings, contractor check-ins, or multi-party site walks — all without endless email chains.
Protect billable time and stay professional
Collect payments with Stripe, add your logo and colors, and send automatic reminders through Doodle. Reduce no-shows, maintain your schedule, and present a consistent, professional image to every client.
Plans built to save you time
and fit your budget
Free
For individuals getting started with simple scheduling $0 for one user Free includes
Unlimited Group Polls
Unlimited Sign-up Sheets
One Booking Page
One 1:1
Google Meet and Zoom web conferencing
Collect payments with Stripe
Basic AI-generated meeting descriptions
Pro
For professionals who want smarter scheduling $6.95 per user per month paid annually All Free features, plus
No ads
Unlimited Group Poll time slots
Unlimited Sign-up Sheets
Unlimited Booking Pages
Unlimited 1:1s
Custom branding
Microsoft Teams and Webex conferencing
Collect payments with Stripe
Advanced AI-generated meeting descriptions
Team
For teams who need increased productivity and collaboration $8.95 per user per month paid annually All Pro features, plus
Admin Console
Roles and permissions
Co-host events
Book on behalf
Activity reports
Enterprise
For enterprises and large teams looking for enhanced customization, control and support All Team features, plus
Priority support
Single sign-on
Onboarding & training
99.9% availability SLA
Made for every kind of architect meeting
Keep your calendars in sync
Connect Google, Outlook, or Apple Calendar to auto-block busy times. Keep project, site, and personal calendars aligned to prevent double-booking during key meetings.
Let clients book instantly
Offer live availability with a Booking Page or 1:1 slots. Clients can book consultations or site visits in seconds, with buffers for travel and prep time.
Show your firm’s professional brand
Customize Booking Pages with your firm’s logo, colors, and session descriptions. List services like discovery calls, schematic reviews, or site inspections so clients know what to expect.
Protect project and client data
Doodle provides enterprise-grade security to safeguard sensitive information. Control calendar visibility, hide participant details, and stay compliant with firm privacy requirements.
Find the best time for every team
Use Group Polls to coordinate planning reviews, contractor check-ins, or multi-firm sessions. Invite up to 1,000 participants and pick the time that works for everyone.
Host on-site sessions with ease
Use Sign-up Sheets for workshops, model walkthroughs, or guided tours. Set seat limits, create sessions, and let attendees choose their best slot.
Keep your calendars in sync
Connect Google, Outlook, or Apple Calendar to auto-block busy times. Keep project, site, and personal calendars aligned to prevent double-booking during key meetings.
Let clients book instantly
Offer live availability with a Booking Page or 1:1 slots. Clients can book consultations or site visits in seconds, with buffers for travel and prep time.
Show your firm’s professional brand
Customize Booking Pages with your firm’s logo, colors, and session descriptions. List services like discovery calls, schematic reviews, or site inspections so clients know what to expect.
Protect project and client data
Doodle provides enterprise-grade security to safeguard sensitive information. Control calendar visibility, hide participant details, and stay compliant with firm privacy requirements.
Find the best time for every team
Use Group Polls to coordinate planning reviews, contractor check-ins, or multi-firm sessions. Invite up to 1,000 participants and pick the time that works for everyone.
Host on-site sessions with ease
Use Sign-up Sheets for workshops, model walkthroughs, or guided tours. Set seat limits, create sessions, and let attendees choose their best slot.
Work with your favorite tools
iCloud
Zoom
Outlook
Microsoft Teams
Zapier
Webex
Google Meet
Stripe
Microsoft Exchange
Google Calendar
Office 365
350M+ meetings scheduled smarter
Doodle cut my admin time in half. Clients book site visits without emails, and my calendar stays clean for focused design work.
Branded Booking Pages and automated reminders mean meetings start on time and no-shows have dropped across every project.
Group Polls helped align stakeholders across firms for a seamless planning review that used to take weeks to schedule.
Enterprise-grade security for teams of any size
Learn more about System and Organization Controls (SOC) for Service Organizations at AICPA.org.
Resources
for architects
Frequently Asked Questions
Can clients book site visits directly?
Yes. Use Booking Page to show only available times and set buffers for travel and prep so site visits sync with your calendar.
Which calendars integrate with Doodle?
Doodle connects Google Calendar, Microsoft Outlook Calendar, and Apple Calendar so your availability is accurate across projects.
Can I collect fees for consultations or site visits?
Yes. Use Stripe on Booking Page or 1:1 to collect deposits or full payment when clients schedule appointments.
Is client and project information secure?
Yes. Doodle offers enterprise-level security, privacy controls, and options to hide participant details to protect sensitive project data.
Can I offer different session types and limits?
Yes. Create multiple Booking Pages for different services and use Sign-up Sheets to manage sessions with limited seats.