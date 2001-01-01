Create a Doodle

Scheduling for architects — manage client meetings

Cut scheduling time for design reviews, site visits, and client meetings. Share a booking link, sync your calendar, collect payments, and keep project timelines on track.

a booking page for a first consultation, where the organizer and participant found 11:30am as the common meeting time

Trusted by architecture firms and design leaders

Save hours on scheduling

Let clients book site visits, design reviews, and consultations directly on your Booking Page. Doodle auto-syncs with your calendar so unavailable times are hidden — no more back-and-forth or double bookings.

A graphic that shows an email reminder notification stating time booked for a first consultation at August 20, 11:30am
Coordinate people and projects easily

Share co-hosted Booking Pages and use Group Polls to find the best time for stakeholder meetings, contractor check-ins, or multi-party site walks — all without endless email chains.

A graphic showing a list of three meeting time options for a consultation session
Protect billable time and stay professional

Collect payments with Stripe, add your logo and colors, and send automatic reminders through Doodle. Reduce no-shows, maintain your schedule, and present a consistent, professional image to every client.

A graphic showing a sequence of three popup notifications. The first one on the top shows an email notification to book time with Sandra, followed by a confirmation of the booked coaching session, the booking page link being shown in LinkedIn.

Plans built to save you time and fit your budget

Free

For individuals getting started with simple scheduling $0 for one user Free includes

  • Unlimited Group Polls

  • Unlimited Sign-up Sheets

  • One Booking Page

  • One 1:1

  • Google Meet and Zoom web conferencing

  • Collect payments with Stripe

  • Basic AI-generated meeting descriptions

Pro

For professionals who want smarter scheduling $6.95 per user per month paid annually All Free features, plus

  • No ads

  • Unlimited Group Poll time slots

  • Unlimited Sign-up Sheets

  • Unlimited Booking Pages

  • Unlimited 1:1s

  • Custom branding

  • Microsoft Teams and Webex conferencing

  • Collect payments with Stripe

  • Advanced AI-generated meeting descriptions

Team

For teams who need increased productivity and collaboration $8.95 per user per month paid annually All Pro features, plus

  • Admin Console

  • Roles and permissions

  • Co-host events

  • Book on behalf

  • Activity reports

Enterprise

For enterprises and large teams looking for enhanced customization, control and support All Team features, plus

  • Priority support

  • Single sign-on

  • Onboarding & training

  • 99.9% availability SLA

Made for every kind of architect meeting

Keep your calendars in sync

Connect Google, Outlook, or Apple Calendar to auto-block busy times. Keep project, site, and personal calendars aligned to prevent double-booking during key meetings.

Let clients book instantly

Offer live availability with a Booking Page or 1:1 slots. Clients can book consultations or site visits in seconds, with buffers for travel and prep time.

Show your firm’s professional brand

Customize Booking Pages with your firm’s logo, colors, and session descriptions. List services like discovery calls, schematic reviews, or site inspections so clients know what to expect.

Protect project and client data

Doodle provides enterprise-grade security to safeguard sensitive information. Control calendar visibility, hide participant details, and stay compliant with firm privacy requirements.

Find the best time for every team

Use Group Polls to coordinate planning reviews, contractor check-ins, or multi-firm sessions. Invite up to 1,000 participants and pick the time that works for everyone.

Host on-site sessions with ease

Use Sign-up Sheets for workshops, model walkthroughs, or guided tours. Set seat limits, create sessions, and let attendees choose their best slot.

Work with your favorite tools

One-click meetings from anywhere.

350M+ meetings scheduled smarter

But don't take our word for it.

Doodle cut my admin time in half. Clients book site visits without emails, and my calendar stays clean for focused design work.

ER

Elena R.

Principal Architect

Branded Booking Pages and automated reminders mean meetings start on time and no-shows have dropped across every project.

ML

Marc L.

Project Manager, Design Studio

Group Polls helped align stakeholders across firms for a seamless planning review that used to take weeks to schedule.

SK

Sofia K.

Senior Project Architect

Enterprise-grade security for teams of any size

Trusted to cover your most complex security & compliance needs — no IT team required.
Learn more about System and Organization Controls (SOC) for Service Organizations at AICPA.org.

Resources for architects

Guides and tips to improve scheduling, run efficient meetings, and manage site visits with Doodle. Practical advice tailored to architectural workflows.

How to schedule client site visits without the back-and-forth

5 meeting templates every architect should use

Simplify design reviews with Doodle: a step-by-step guide

Frequently Asked Questions

Can clients book site visits directly?

Yes. Use Booking Page to show only available times and set buffers for travel and prep so site visits sync with your calendar.

Which calendars integrate with Doodle?

Doodle connects Google Calendar, Microsoft Outlook Calendar, and Apple Calendar so your availability is accurate across projects.

Can I collect fees for consultations or site visits?

Yes. Use Stripe on Booking Page or 1:1 to collect deposits or full payment when clients schedule appointments.

Is client and project information secure?

Yes. Doodle offers enterprise-level security, privacy controls, and options to hide participant details to protect sensitive project data.

Can I offer different session types and limits?

Yes. Create multiple Booking Pages for different services and use Sign-up Sheets to manage sessions with limited seats.

Start scheduling smarter for your architecture practice

Free plan available. Upgrade to Doodle Pro from $6.95/mo for custom branding, automatic reminders, and Stripe payments.

No credit card required.