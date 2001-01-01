Create a Doodle

Scheduling built for agencies and client work

Simplify scheduling, prevent double-booking, and save time for strategy. Clients can book directly on your calendar while automated reminders keep everything on track.

Create a Doodle
a booking page for a first consultation, where the organizer and participant found 11:30am as the common meeting time

Trusted by top agencies and creative teams

A group of logos including McKinsey & Company, Deloitte Consulting, KPMG Advisory, PwC Advisory / Strategy, Roland Berger
A group of logos including McKinsey & Company, Deloitte Consulting, KPMG Advisory, PwC Advisory / Strategy, Roland Berger
Save billable hours with automated scheduling

Let clients book meetings in seconds using your Booking Page. Synced calendars prevent conflicts so your team stays focused on strategy, creative execution, and delivering results — not scheduling logistics.

A graphic that shows an email reminder notification stating time booked for a first consultation at August 20, 11:30am
Effortlessly coordinates complex customer work

Use shared Booking Pages and linked calendars to ensure the right specialist is booked the first time. Simplify handoffs between teams and keep projects running smoothly from kickoff to delivery.

A graphic showing a list of three meeting time options for a consultation session
Deliver a professional client experience

Branded Booking Pages, automatic confirmations, and payment collection at booking protect your revenue and reduce no-shows. Every client interaction feels polished and dependable.

A graphic showing a sequence of three popup notifications. The first one on the top shows an email notification to book time with Sandra, followed by a confirmation of the booked coaching session, the booking page link being shown in LinkedIn.

Plans built to save you time and fit your budget

Free

For individuals getting started with simple scheduling $0 for one user Free includes

  • Unlimited Group Polls

  • Unlimited Sign-up Sheets

  • One Booking Page

  • One 1:1

  • Google Meet and Zoom web conferencing

  • Collect payments with Stripe

  • Basic AI-generated meeting descriptions

Pro

For professionals who want smarter scheduling $6.95 per user per month paid annually All Free features, plus

  • No ads

  • Unlimited Group Poll time slots

  • Unlimited Sign-up Sheets

  • Unlimited Booking Pages

  • Unlimited 1:1s

  • Custom branding

  • Microsoft Teams and Webex conferencing

  • Collect payments with Stripe

  • Advanced AI-generated meeting descriptions

Team

For teams who need increased productivity and collaboration $8.95 per user per month paid annually All Pro features, plus

  • Admin Console

  • Roles and permissions

  • Co-host events

  • Book on behalf

  • Activity reports

Enterprise

For enterprises and large teams looking for enhanced customization, control and support All Team features, plus

  • Priority support

  • Single sign-on

  • Onboarding & training

  • 99.9% availability SLA

Made for agency meetings and client workflows

Keep your calendars aligned

Connect Google, Outlook, or Apple Calendar so Doodle auto-hides busy times and shows only true availability for client meetings and internal planning.

Let clients book instantly

Share Booking Pages or 1:1 links with live availability. Prevent double-booking, add buffers, and let clients pick meeting times without back-and-forth.

Show your agency’s brand

Customize your Booking Pages with your agency’s logo, colors, and descriptions for discovery calls, scoping sessions, and creative reviews.

Protect client and team privacy

Doodle’s secure calendar connections keep availability private. Enterprise-level privacy options, hidden participant details, and GDPR-friendly controls safeguard your data.

Find the best time for big projects

Use Group Polls to plan workshops, stakeholder reviews, or pitch rehearsals. Invite up to 1,000 participants and confirm the time that works for everyone.

Run sessions without the chaos

Use Sign-up Sheets to manage trainings, workshops, or client sessions. Create slots with capacity limits, track attendance, and eliminate email coordination.

Keep your calendars aligned

Connect Google, Outlook, or Apple Calendar so Doodle auto-hides busy times and shows only true availability for client meetings and internal planning.

Let clients book instantly

Share Booking Pages or 1:1 links with live availability. Prevent double-booking, add buffers, and let clients pick meeting times without back-and-forth.

Show your agency’s brand

Customize your Booking Pages with your agency’s logo, colors, and descriptions for discovery calls, scoping sessions, and creative reviews.

Protect client and team privacy

Doodle’s secure calendar connections keep availability private. Enterprise-level privacy options, hidden participant details, and GDPR-friendly controls safeguard your data.

Find the best time for big projects

Use Group Polls to plan workshops, stakeholder reviews, or pitch rehearsals. Invite up to 1,000 participants and confirm the time that works for everyone.

Run sessions without the chaos

Use Sign-up Sheets to manage trainings, workshops, or client sessions. Create slots with capacity limits, track attendance, and eliminate email coordination.

Create a Doodle

Work with your favorite tools

One-click meetings from anywhere.

iCloud logo centered on a grid-patterned background.

iCloud

Zoom logo centered on a grid-patterned background.

Zoom

Outlook logo centered on a grid-patterned background.

Outlook

Microsoft Teams logo centered on a grid-patterned background.

Microsoft Teams

Zapier logo centered on a grid-patterned background.

Zapier

Webex mobile logo centered on a grid-patterned background.

Webex

Google Meet logo centered on a grid-patterned background.

Google Meet

Stripe logo centered on a grid-patterned background.

Stripe

Microsoft Exchange logo centered on a grid-patterned background.

Microsoft Exchange

Google Calendar logo centered on a grid-patterned background.

Google Calendar

Microsoft Office 365 logo centered on a grid-patterned background.

Office 365

350M+ meetings scheduled smarter

But don't take our word for it.

G2 Spring 2025 badges showing three awards: Grid Leader for Small Business, Users Love Us, and High Performer.

Doodle cut our scheduling time in half and stopped last-minute clashes.

MR

Maria R.

Account Director, Boutique Agency

As production lead, I sync calendars and collect deposits at booking. No more chasing invoices.

RM

Roberto M.

Production Lead

Our creative team regained focus — meetings are organized and prep notes arrive automatically.

MA

Mario A.

Creative Director

Four logos including cyberverify level 3, GDPR, CCPA, and SOC2 Type II
Four security compliance badges: MSPAlliance Cyber Verify Level 3 certification, a European GDPR compliance icon with a lock and EU stars, a CCPA complicance icon, and AICPA SOC (System and Organization Controls) certification.

Enterprise-grade security for teams of any size

Trusted to cover your most complex security & compliance needs — no IT team required.
Learn more about System and Organization Controls (SOC) for Service Organizations at AICPA.org.

Agency resources and guides

Practical tips on agency scheduling, meeting templates, and calendar workflows to turn meetings into billable outcomes. Fresh content to improve client processes.

A group of professionals collaborating in an agency.

How to make agency scheduling easier and win more pitches

Diverse team collaborating on a digital marketing strategy during a client call.

5 meeting templates for client calls and creative reviews

Overhead view of four diverse professionals around a table covered in strategy documents, charts, and a laptop. They are actively working and discussing.

Collect payments at booking: pricing strategies for agencies

Frequently Asked Questions

Can I prevent clients from booking at inconvenient times?

Yes. Set business hours, add buffer times, and create booking deadlines so clients schedule within your preferred windows and your calendar stays sane.

Which calendars and conferencing platforms integrate with Doodle?

Doodle syncs Google Calendar, Microsoft Outlook Calendar, and Apple Calendar and supports Zoom, Google Meet, Microsoft Teams, and Cisco conferencing.

Can multiple team members be available on one Booking Page?

Yes, up to two. With co-hosted Booking Pages, you can link two calendars so clients can book a time that works for both hosts — ideal for joint meetings, co-presentations, or partner sessions.

How secure is calendar data?

Calendar connections are secure and only your availability is read — Doodle never stores event content. All plans use encrypted connections and privacy-first design, while Pro and Enterprise plans include advanced controls for data and team management.

Can I collect payments and client info when they book?

Yes. Use Stripe to collect payments at booking, add custom questions to Booking Pages, set automatic reminders, and protect billable time.

Turn booking into billable time

Doodle Pro from $6.95/user/month — automated booking, branding, and payments to keep your agency productive.

No credit card required.