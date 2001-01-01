Scheduling built for agencies and client work
Save billable hours with automated scheduling
Let clients book meetings in seconds using your Booking Page. Synced calendars prevent conflicts so your team stays focused on strategy, creative execution, and delivering results — not scheduling logistics.
Effortlessly coordinates complex customer work
Use shared Booking Pages and linked calendars to ensure the right specialist is booked the first time. Simplify handoffs between teams and keep projects running smoothly from kickoff to delivery.
Deliver a professional client experience
Branded Booking Pages, automatic confirmations, and payment collection at booking protect your revenue and reduce no-shows. Every client interaction feels polished and dependable.
Plans built to save you time
and fit your budget
Free
For individuals getting started with simple scheduling $0 for one user Free includes
Unlimited Group Polls
Unlimited Sign-up Sheets
One Booking Page
One 1:1
Google Meet and Zoom web conferencing
Collect payments with Stripe
Basic AI-generated meeting descriptions
Pro
For professionals who want smarter scheduling $6.95 per user per month paid annually All Free features, plus
No ads
Unlimited Group Poll time slots
Unlimited Sign-up Sheets
Unlimited Booking Pages
Unlimited 1:1s
Custom branding
Microsoft Teams and Webex conferencing
Collect payments with Stripe
Advanced AI-generated meeting descriptions
Team
For teams who need increased productivity and collaboration $8.95 per user per month paid annually All Pro features, plus
Admin Console
Roles and permissions
Co-host events
Book on behalf
Activity reports
Enterprise
For enterprises and large teams looking for enhanced customization, control and support All Team features, plus
Priority support
Single sign-on
Onboarding & training
99.9% availability SLA
Made for agency meetings and client workflows
Keep your calendars aligned
Connect Google, Outlook, or Apple Calendar so Doodle auto-hides busy times and shows only true availability for client meetings and internal planning.
Let clients book instantly
Share Booking Pages or 1:1 links with live availability. Prevent double-booking, add buffers, and let clients pick meeting times without back-and-forth.
Show your agency’s brand
Customize your Booking Pages with your agency’s logo, colors, and descriptions for discovery calls, scoping sessions, and creative reviews.
Protect client and team privacy
Doodle’s secure calendar connections keep availability private. Enterprise-level privacy options, hidden participant details, and GDPR-friendly controls safeguard your data.
Find the best time for big projects
Use Group Polls to plan workshops, stakeholder reviews, or pitch rehearsals. Invite up to 1,000 participants and confirm the time that works for everyone.
Run sessions without the chaos
Use Sign-up Sheets to manage trainings, workshops, or client sessions. Create slots with capacity limits, track attendance, and eliminate email coordination.
Work with your favorite tools
iCloud
Zoom
Outlook
Microsoft Teams
Zapier
Webex
Google Meet
Stripe
Microsoft Exchange
Google Calendar
Office 365
350M+ meetings scheduled smarter
Doodle cut our scheduling time in half and stopped last-minute clashes.
As production lead, I sync calendars and collect deposits at booking. No more chasing invoices.
Our creative team regained focus — meetings are organized and prep notes arrive automatically.
Enterprise-grade security for teams of any size
Learn more about System and Organization Controls (SOC) for Service Organizations at AICPA.org.
Frequently Asked Questions
Can I prevent clients from booking at inconvenient times?
Yes. Set business hours, add buffer times, and create booking deadlines so clients schedule within your preferred windows and your calendar stays sane.
Which calendars and conferencing platforms integrate with Doodle?
Doodle syncs Google Calendar, Microsoft Outlook Calendar, and Apple Calendar and supports Zoom, Google Meet, Microsoft Teams, and Cisco conferencing.
Can multiple team members be available on one Booking Page?
Yes, up to two. With co-hosted Booking Pages, you can link two calendars so clients can book a time that works for both hosts — ideal for joint meetings, co-presentations, or partner sessions.
How secure is calendar data?
Calendar connections are secure and only your availability is read — Doodle never stores event content. All plans use encrypted connections and privacy-first design, while Pro and Enterprise plans include advanced controls for data and team management.
Can I collect payments and client info when they book?
Yes. Use Stripe to collect payments at booking, add custom questions to Booking Pages, set automatic reminders, and protect billable time.