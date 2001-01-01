Scheduling software for accountants
Trusted by accounting firms and finance teams
Cut admin time, protect billable hours
Let clients book tax consultations, quarterly reviews, and bookkeeping check-ins in seconds. Doodle syncs with your calendar automatically, giving you more time for client work and less for coordination.
Stay accurate, never double-book
Connect Google, Outlook, or Apple Calendar to auto-block busy times and prevent overlap. Your availability always stays current for client meetings, reviews, and filing deadlines.
Professional experience that builds trust
Branded Booking Pages, retainers via Stripe, and automatic reminders help clients arrive prepared. You stay professional, protect revenue, and keep your billable time secure.
Plans built to save you time
and fit your budget
Free
For individuals getting started with simple scheduling $0 for one user Free includes
Unlimited Group Polls
Unlimited Sign-up Sheets
One Booking Page
One 1:1
Google Meet and Zoom web conferencing
Collect payments with Stripe
Basic AI-generated meeting descriptions
Pro
For professionals who want smarter scheduling $6.95 per user per month paid annually All Free features, plus
No ads
Unlimited Group Poll time slots
Unlimited Sign-up Sheets
Unlimited Booking Pages
Unlimited 1:1s
Custom branding
Microsoft Teams and Webex conferencing
Collect payments with Stripe
Advanced AI-generated meeting descriptions
Team
For teams who need increased productivity and collaboration $8.95 per user per month paid annually All Pro features, plus
Admin Console
Roles and permissions
Co-host events
Book on behalf
Activity reports
Enterprise
For enterprises and large teams looking for enhanced customization, control and support All Team features, plus
Priority support
Single sign-on
Onboarding & training
99.9% availability SLA
Made for every accountant meeting
Sync your calendar automatically
Connect Google, Microsoft Outlook, or Apple Calendar to auto-block client appointments, prevent conflicts, and show only true availability.
Let clients book in real time
Share your Booking Page so clients book instantly from your available times. Set preset session lengths for consultations, audits, or tax calls.
Show your firm’s brand
Add your firm’s logo, colors, and instructions to your Booking Page for a polished, consistent booking experience that mirrors your client process.
Keep client data secure
Doodle provides enterprise-level protection, encrypted connections, and GDPR compliance. Hide participant details and safeguard client information.
Find the best time for teams
Use Group Polls to schedule staff meetings, client workshops, or advisory panels. Invite up to 1,000 participants and pick the time that works for everyone.
Run client sessions without spreadsheets
Use Sign-up Sheets to host tax clinics, client workshops, or training sessions. Set seat limits and collect attendee details for smooth, organized sessions.
Work with your favorite tools
iCloud
Zoom
Outlook
Microsoft Teams
Zapier
Webex
Google Meet
Stripe
Microsoft Exchange
Google Calendar
Office 365
350M+ meetings scheduled smarter
Doodle saved me six hours a week. Clients book tax appointments without emails and my calendar never overlaps.
Booking Pages let clients pay retainers at booking. No more chasing invoices and fewer no-shows.
Group Polls made scheduling our quarterly client workshop painless — everyone showed up prepared.
Enterprise-grade security for teams of any size
Learn more about System and Organization Controls (SOC) for Service Organizations at AICPA.org.
Resources for
accountants
Frequently Asked Questions
Can I collect client information before a meeting?
Yes. Add custom questions to your Booking Page to capture tax IDs, documents needed, or engagement notes before meetings.
Which calendars can I connect?
Connect Google Calendar, Microsoft Outlook Calendar, and Apple Calendar. Doodle auto-blocks busy times so your calendar stays accurate and meetings don't overlap.
Can I collect payment or retainers?
Yes. Use the Stripe integration to collect payments at booking for consultations or retainers and reduce no-shows.
How secure is client data?
Doodle provides enterprise-level data security, secure calendar connections, GDPR options, and features like hide participant details to protect client confidentiality.
Can I control booking rules?
Yes. Set booking windows, deadlines, session types, and automatic reminders so clients book when you want and arrive prepared.