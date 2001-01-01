Create a Doodle

Scheduling software for accountants

Let clients self-schedule tax reviews and consultations. Stop email back-and-forth, protect billable hours, and keep your calendar accurate for client meetings.

Create a Doodle
a booking page for a first consultation, where the organizer and participant found 11:30am as the common meeting time

Trusted by accounting firms and finance teams

A group of logos including McKinsey & Company, Deloitte Consulting, KPMG Advisory, PwC Advisory / Strategy, Roland Berger
A group of logos including McKinsey & Company, Deloitte Consulting, KPMG Advisory, PwC Advisory / Strategy, Roland Berger
Cut admin time, protect billable hours

Let clients book tax consultations, quarterly reviews, and bookkeeping check-ins in seconds. Doodle syncs with your calendar automatically, giving you more time for client work and less for coordination.

A graphic that shows an email reminder notification stating time booked for a first consultation at August 20, 11:30am
Stay accurate, never double-book

Connect Google, Outlook, or Apple Calendar to auto-block busy times and prevent overlap. Your availability always stays current for client meetings, reviews, and filing deadlines.

A graphic showing a list of three meeting time options for a consultation session
Professional experience that builds trust

Branded Booking Pages, retainers via Stripe, and automatic reminders help clients arrive prepared. You stay professional, protect revenue, and keep your billable time secure.

A graphic showing a sequence of three popup notifications. The first one on the top shows an email notification to book time with Sandra, followed by a confirmation of the booked coaching session, the booking page link being shown in LinkedIn.

Plans built to save you time and fit your budget

Free

For individuals getting started with simple scheduling $0 for one user Free includes

  • Unlimited Group Polls

  • Unlimited Sign-up Sheets

  • One Booking Page

  • One 1:1

  • Google Meet and Zoom web conferencing

  • Collect payments with Stripe

  • Basic AI-generated meeting descriptions

Pro

For professionals who want smarter scheduling $6.95 per user per month paid annually All Free features, plus

  • No ads

  • Unlimited Group Poll time slots

  • Unlimited Sign-up Sheets

  • Unlimited Booking Pages

  • Unlimited 1:1s

  • Custom branding

  • Microsoft Teams and Webex conferencing

  • Collect payments with Stripe

  • Advanced AI-generated meeting descriptions

Team

For teams who need increased productivity and collaboration $8.95 per user per month paid annually All Pro features, plus

  • Admin Console

  • Roles and permissions

  • Co-host events

  • Book on behalf

  • Activity reports

Enterprise

For enterprises and large teams looking for enhanced customization, control and support All Team features, plus

  • Priority support

  • Single sign-on

  • Onboarding & training

  • 99.9% availability SLA

Made for every accountant meeting

Sync your calendar automatically

Connect Google, Microsoft Outlook, or Apple Calendar to auto-block client appointments, prevent conflicts, and show only true availability.

Let clients book in real time

Share your Booking Page so clients book instantly from your available times. Set preset session lengths for consultations, audits, or tax calls.

Show your firm’s brand

Add your firm’s logo, colors, and instructions to your Booking Page for a polished, consistent booking experience that mirrors your client process.

Keep client data secure

Doodle provides enterprise-level protection, encrypted connections, and GDPR compliance. Hide participant details and safeguard client information.

Find the best time for teams

Use Group Polls to schedule staff meetings, client workshops, or advisory panels. Invite up to 1,000 participants and pick the time that works for everyone.

Run client sessions without spreadsheets

Use Sign-up Sheets to host tax clinics, client workshops, or training sessions. Set seat limits and collect attendee details for smooth, organized sessions.

Sync your calendar automatically

Connect Google, Microsoft Outlook, or Apple Calendar to auto-block client appointments, prevent conflicts, and show only true availability.

Let clients book in real time

Share your Booking Page so clients book instantly from your available times. Set preset session lengths for consultations, audits, or tax calls.

Show your firm’s brand

Add your firm’s logo, colors, and instructions to your Booking Page for a polished, consistent booking experience that mirrors your client process.

Keep client data secure

Doodle provides enterprise-level protection, encrypted connections, and GDPR compliance. Hide participant details and safeguard client information.

Find the best time for teams

Use Group Polls to schedule staff meetings, client workshops, or advisory panels. Invite up to 1,000 participants and pick the time that works for everyone.

Run client sessions without spreadsheets

Use Sign-up Sheets to host tax clinics, client workshops, or training sessions. Set seat limits and collect attendee details for smooth, organized sessions.

Create a Doodle

Work with your favorite tools

One-click meetings from anywhere.

iCloud logo centered on a grid-patterned background.

iCloud

Zoom logo centered on a grid-patterned background.

Zoom

Outlook logo centered on a grid-patterned background.

Outlook

Microsoft Teams logo centered on a grid-patterned background.

Microsoft Teams

Zapier logo centered on a grid-patterned background.

Zapier

Webex mobile logo centered on a grid-patterned background.

Webex

Google Meet logo centered on a grid-patterned background.

Google Meet

Stripe logo centered on a grid-patterned background.

Stripe

Microsoft Exchange logo centered on a grid-patterned background.

Microsoft Exchange

Google Calendar logo centered on a grid-patterned background.

Google Calendar

Microsoft Office 365 logo centered on a grid-patterned background.

Office 365

350M+ meetings scheduled smarter

But don't take our word for it.

G2 Spring 2025 badges showing three awards: Grid Leader for Small Business, Users Love Us, and High Performer.

Doodle saved me six hours a week. Clients book tax appointments without emails and my calendar never overlaps.

ER

Emma R.

Certified Public Accountant (CPA)

Booking Pages let clients pay retainers at booking. No more chasing invoices and fewer no-shows.

LB

Luca B.

Accounting Consultant

Group Polls made scheduling our quarterly client workshop painless — everyone showed up prepared.

SM

Sophie M.

Tax Advisor

Four logos including cyberverify level 3, GDPR, CCPA, and SOC2 Type II
Four security compliance badges: MSPAlliance Cyber Verify Level 3 certification, a European GDPR compliance icon with a lock and EU stars, a CCPA complicance icon, and AICPA SOC (System and Organization Controls) certification.

Enterprise-grade security for teams of any size

Trusted to cover your most complex security & compliance needs — no IT team required.
Learn more about System and Organization Controls (SOC) for Service Organizations at AICPA.org.

Resources for accountants

Practical guides and checklists to make client scheduling easier, improve time management, and get the most from Doodle's calendar integrations.

A woman is looking at her laptop while standing and preparing for a workshop or seminar

How accountants save time with online scheduling

Set up a branded Booking Page for your firm

Two women are standing and talking on microphones in a workshop or seminar. One is asking questions to the moderator.

Reduce no-shows: reminders and payments for client meetings

Frequently Asked Questions

Can I collect client information before a meeting?

Yes. Add custom questions to your Booking Page to capture tax IDs, documents needed, or engagement notes before meetings.

Which calendars can I connect?

Connect Google Calendar, Microsoft Outlook Calendar, and Apple Calendar. Doodle auto-blocks busy times so your calendar stays accurate and meetings don't overlap.

Can I collect payment or retainers?

Yes. Use the Stripe integration to collect payments at booking for consultations or retainers and reduce no-shows.

How secure is client data?

Doodle provides enterprise-level data security, secure calendar connections, GDPR options, and features like hide participant details to protect client confidentiality.

Can I control booking rules?

Yes. Set booking windows, deadlines, session types, and automatic reminders so clients book when you want and arrive prepared.

More time for clients, less on scheduling

Start free — or get Doodle Pro from $6.95/month for branded pages, payments, and advanced automations.

No credit card required.