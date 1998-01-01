Create a Doodle

Scheduling software built for operations and IT

Book time with teams, vendors, or departments without chasing replies.

a booking page for a troubleshooting session, where the organizer and participant found 11:30am as the common meeting time

Used by engineering and product teams across leading tech companies

A group of logos including IBM, Accenture, Cisco Systems, Microsoft Corporation, Capgemini
Fix problems without delay

Book IT support sessions or system maintenance windows in minutes so nothing slows your operations down.

Schedule across departments

Coordinate with internal teams and external vendors in one place — no switching between tools.

Stay efficient and organized

Real-time updates and reminders mean everyone’s ready when it’s time to meet.

Plans built to save you time and fit your budget

Free

For individuals getting started with simple scheduling $0 for one user Free includes

  • Unlimited Group Polls

  • Unlimited Sign-up Sheets

  • One Booking Page

  • One 1:1

  • Google Meet and Zoom web conferencing

  • Collect payments with Stripe

  • Basic AI-generated meeting descriptions

Pro

For professionals who want smarter scheduling $6.95 per user per month paid annually All Free features, plus

  • No ads

  • Unlimited Group Poll time slots

  • Unlimited Sign-up Sheets

  • Unlimited Booking Pages

  • Unlimited 1:1s

  • Custom branding

  • Microsoft Teams and Webex conferencing

  • Collect payments with Stripe

  • Advanced AI-generated meeting descriptions

Team

For teams who need increased productivity and collaboration $8.95 per user per month paid annually All Pro features, plus

  • Admin Console

  • Roles and permissions

  • Co-host events

  • Book on behalf

  • Activity reports

Made for every way ops and IT teams work

Plan system upgrades

Use a Group Poll to find the right downtime window with all stakeholders before rolling out updates.

Book vendor calls easily

Share a Booking Page so vendors or service providers pick a time that works for both sides.

Coordinate security reviews

Schedule annual or quarterly reviews with leadership and compliance teams without the endless back-and-forth.

Run team training sessions

List multiple training options in a Sign-up Sheet so your staff can choose their preferred slot, ensuring high attendance.

Support multiple locations

Doodle automatically adjusts times to each office’s time zone, keeping global IT in sync.

Brand your booking pages

Add your company logo and colors so external partners see a consistent, professional experience.

Work with your favorite tools

One-click meetings from anywhere.

iCloud logo centered on a grid-patterned background.

iCloud

Zoom logo centered on a grid-patterned background.

Zoom

Outlook logo centered on a grid-patterned background.

Outlook

Microsoft Teams logo centered on a grid-patterned background.

Microsoft Teams

Zapier logo centered on a grid-patterned background.

Zapier

Webex mobile logo centered on a grid-patterned background.

Webex

Google Meet logo centered on a grid-patterned background.

Google Meet

Stripe logo centered on a grid-patterned background.

Stripe

Microsoft Exchange logo centered on a grid-patterned background.

Microsoft Exchange

Google Calendar logo centered on a grid-patterned background.

Google Calendar

Microsoft Office 365 logo centered on a grid-patterned background.

Office 365

350M+ meetings scheduled smarter

G2 Spring 2025 badges showing three awards: Grid Leader for Small Business, Users Love Us, and High Performer.

With constantly changing schedules, Doodle’s calendar sync is a lifesaver. It’s my one source of truth.

Citizen Schools

MC

Meme C.

Administrative Assistant

We coordinate maintenance and system updates in minutes, not days.

G2 Review

PW

Peter W.

IT Operations Manager

Four logos including cyberverify level 3, GDPR, CCPA, and SOC2 Type II
Four security compliance badges: MSPAlliance Cyber Verify Level 3 certification, a European GDPR compliance icon with a lock and EU stars, a CCPA complicance icon, and AICPA SOC (System and Organization Controls) certification.

Enterprise-grade security for teams of any size

Trusted to cover your most complex security & compliance needs — no IT team required.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can I collect details from attendees when they book?

Yes. Add custom questions to your Booking Page or Sign-up Sheet to gather info before the meeting.

How can I avoid no-shows for important maintenance calls?

Turn on automatic reminders so participants get notified ahead of time.

Can we add our company branding?

Absolutely. Customize your Booking Page with your logo and colors for a polished, on-brand experience.

How do I manage large training sign-ups?

Limit available seats per slot in your Sign-up Sheet to keep group sizes manageable.

Can I control how far in advance people can book?

Yes. You can set booking deadlines to prevent last-minute scheduling conflicts.

Spend less time scheduling, more time problem-solving

Keep systems secure and teams coordinated without chasing calendars.

No credit card required.