Scheduling software built for operations and IT
Used by engineering and product teams across leading tech companies
Fix problems without delay
Book IT support sessions or system maintenance windows in minutes so nothing slows your operations down.
Schedule across departments
Coordinate with internal teams and external vendors in one place — no switching between tools.
Stay efficient and organized
Real-time updates and reminders mean everyone’s ready when it’s time to meet.
Plans built to save you time
and fit your budget
Free
For individuals getting started with simple scheduling $0 for one user Free includes
Unlimited Group Polls
Unlimited Sign-up Sheets
One Booking Page
One 1:1
Google Meet and Zoom web conferencing
Collect payments with Stripe
Basic AI-generated meeting descriptions
Pro
For professionals who want smarter scheduling $6.95 per user per month paid annually All Free features, plus
No ads
Unlimited Group Poll time slots
Unlimited Sign-up Sheets
Unlimited Booking Pages
Unlimited 1:1s
Custom branding
Microsoft Teams and Webex conferencing
Collect payments with Stripe
Advanced AI-generated meeting descriptions
Team
For teams who need increased productivity and collaboration $8.95 per user per month paid annually All Pro features, plus
Admin Console
Roles and permissions
Co-host events
Book on behalf
Activity reports
Made for every way ops and IT teams work
Plan system upgrades
Use a Group Poll to find the right downtime window with all stakeholders before rolling out updates.
Book vendor calls easily
Share a Booking Page so vendors or service providers pick a time that works for both sides.
Coordinate security reviews
Schedule annual or quarterly reviews with leadership and compliance teams without the endless back-and-forth.
Run team training sessions
List multiple training options in a Sign-up Sheet so your staff can choose their preferred slot, ensuring high attendance.
Support multiple locations
Doodle automatically adjusts times to each office’s time zone, keeping global IT in sync.
Brand your booking pages
Add your company logo and colors so external partners see a consistent, professional experience.
Plan system upgrades
Use a Group Poll to find the right downtime window with all stakeholders before rolling out updates.
Book vendor calls easily
Share a Booking Page so vendors or service providers pick a time that works for both sides.
Coordinate security reviews
Schedule annual or quarterly reviews with leadership and compliance teams without the endless back-and-forth.
Run team training sessions
List multiple training options in a Sign-up Sheet so your staff can choose their preferred slot, ensuring high attendance.
Support multiple locations
Doodle automatically adjusts times to each office’s time zone, keeping global IT in sync.
Brand your booking pages
Add your company logo and colors so external partners see a consistent, professional experience.
Work with your favorite tools
iCloud
Zoom
Outlook
Microsoft Teams
Zapier
Webex
Google Meet
Stripe
Microsoft Exchange
Google Calendar
Office 365
350M+ meetings scheduled smarter
With constantly changing schedules, Doodle’s calendar sync is a lifesaver. It’s my one source of truth.
We coordinate maintenance and system updates in minutes, not days.
Enterprise-grade security for teams of any size
Frequently Asked Questions
Can I collect details from attendees when they book?
Yes. Add custom questions to your Booking Page or Sign-up Sheet to gather info before the meeting.
How can I avoid no-shows for important maintenance calls?
Turn on automatic reminders so participants get notified ahead of time.
Can we add our company branding?
Absolutely. Customize your Booking Page with your logo and colors for a polished, on-brand experience.
How do I manage large training sign-ups?
Limit available seats per slot in your Sign-up Sheet to keep group sizes manageable.
Can I control how far in advance people can book?
Yes. You can set booking deadlines to prevent last-minute scheduling conflicts.