Simple, secure scheduling for wellness coaches

As a wellness coach, let clients book sessions with secure scheduling, calendar sync, reminders, and payments so you coach more and manage less.

a booking page for a patient check-up, where the organizer and participant found 11:30am as the common meeting time

Trusted by wellness and healthcare organizations

A group of logos including American Red Cross, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Peloton, Teladoc Health, Technogym
Let clients book themselves

Share your Booking Page so clients schedule 1:1s, discovery calls, and follow-ups without back-and-forth. Doodle syncs your calendar, sends confirmations, and adds video links automatically.

A graphic that shows an email reminder notification stating time booked for patient check-up at August 20, 11:30am
Stay in sync across time zones

Coordinate sessions, retreats, and team meetings effortlessly. Real-time availability, smart buffers, and co-hosted booking links prevent overlap and double-booking.

A graphic showing a list of three meeting time options for a wellness session
Look polished and stay protected

Branded booking pages, automated reminders, and Stripe payments reduce no-shows and cancellations—while Doodle enforces your rescheduling and policy rules.

An image of a woman standing confidently with her arms crossed. To her right is a graphic of her booking page with a blue check mark indicating security. The image has a dark green grid as a background.

Plans built to save you time and fit your budget

Free

For individuals getting started with simple scheduling $0 for one user Free includes

  • Unlimited Group Polls

  • Unlimited Sign-up Sheets

  • One Booking Page

  • One 1:1

  • Google Meet and Zoom web conferencing

  • Collect payments with Stripe

  • Basic AI-generated meeting descriptions

Pro

For professionals who want smarter scheduling $6.95 per user per month paid annually All Free features, plus

  • No ads

  • Unlimited Group Poll time slots

  • Unlimited Sign-up Sheets

  • Unlimited Booking Pages

  • Unlimited 1:1s

  • Custom branding

  • Microsoft Teams and Webex conferencing

  • Collect payments with Stripe

  • Advanced AI-generated meeting descriptions

Team

For teams who need increased productivity and collaboration $8.95 per user per month paid annually All Pro features, plus

  • Admin Console

  • Roles and permissions

  • Co-host events

  • Book on behalf

  • Activity reports

Enterprise

For enterprises and large teams looking for enhanced customization, control and support All Team features, plus

  • Priority support

  • Single sign-on

  • Onboarding & training

  • 99.9% availability SLA

Built for how you coach and grow

Sync your calendar automatically

Connect Google, Microsoft, or Apple calendar once. Doodle blocks busy times, detects time zones, and adds Zoom, Meet, Teams, or Webex links automatically so every session starts on time.

Keep your schedule focused and flexible

Real-time scheduling for 1:1s and packages. Offer set windows, add prep buffers, prevent double-booking, and let clients reschedule with one link—keeping your day flow-friendly.

Personalize every client experience

Look professional with your logo, brand colors, and URL. Add custom questions to capture goals, preferences, or waivers before sessions so you can personalize coaching without extra emails.

Protect client data with enterprise security

Enterprise-grade security by design: GDPR, SOC 2, CCPA, and Cyber Verify Level 3. Only availability is shared; client responses stay private with permission-based access and hidden participant details.

Find the best time for group sessions

Find the best time for group meetings, partner sessions, or corporate wellness workshops with Group Polls. Invite up to 1000 participants and let Doodle surface the winning time instantly.

Fill classes and workshops faster

Fill classes and workshops fast with Sign-up Sheets. Create time slots, cap seats, and send automatic reminders so your sessions run full and on schedule.

Work with your favorite tools

One-click meetings from anywhere.

iCloud

Zoom

Outlook

Microsoft Teams

Zapier

Webex

Google Meet

Stripe

Microsoft Exchange

Google Calendar

Office 365

350M+ meetings scheduled smarter

But don't take our word for it.

Clients book 1:1s on their own, and reminders cut no-shows by half.

Maya S.

Wellness coach

I filled a 20-seat breathwork class in a day using Sign-up Sheets and Stripe.

Jordan P.

Mindfulness coach

Group Polls made scheduling a 50-person corporate wellness workshop painless.

Alex R.

Workplace wellness coach

Four security compliance badges: MSPAlliance Cyber Verify Level 3 certification, a European GDPR compliance icon with a lock and EU stars, a CCPA complicance icon, and AICPA SOC (System and Organization Controls) certification.

Enterprise-grade security for teams of any size

Trusted to cover your most complex security & compliance needs — no IT team required.
Learn more about System and Organization Controls (SOC) for Service Organizations at AICPA.org.

Resources for wellness coaches

Actionable guides to streamline scheduling, fill your calendar, and grow your practice.

Wellness coach outdoor session

Build a wellness coaching calendar that books itself

Healthcare wellness coach client session

Reduce no-shows with reminders and payments for wellness coaches

Hands-on group workshop with instructor guidance

Run sold-out classes with Sign-up Sheets and Stripe-powered payments

Frequently Asked Questions

Can I offer discovery calls, packages, and follow-ups on one link?

Yes. Use multiple session types on your Booking Page and 1:1s so clients choose exactly what they need.

Does Doodle connect with my calendar and video apps?

Yes. Connect Google, Microsoft, or Apple calendars and launch Zoom, Google Meet, Teams, or Webex in one click.

How do I run co-hosted sessions?

Use co-hosting so a session only books when all calendars align—ideal for joint programs with nutritionists or therapists.

Is client information secure?

Yes. Only availability is shared. Client responses are protected with permission-based access and compliance with SOC 2, GDPR, and CCPA.

Can I set buffers, time zones, and cancellation rules?

Yes. Add prep buffers, auto-detect time zones, and customize cancellation and rescheduling to protect your time.

Put your coaching calendar on autopilot

No setup fees and flexible pricing to fit any practice size.

