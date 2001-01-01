Simple, secure scheduling for wellness coaches
Trusted by wellness and healthcare organizations
Let clients book themselves
Share your Booking Page so clients schedule 1:1s, discovery calls, and follow-ups without back-and-forth. Doodle syncs your calendar, sends confirmations, and adds video links automatically.
Stay in sync across time zones
Coordinate sessions, retreats, and team meetings effortlessly. Real-time availability, smart buffers, and co-hosted booking links prevent overlap and double-booking.
Look polished and stay protected
Branded booking pages, automated reminders, and Stripe payments reduce no-shows and cancellations—while Doodle enforces your rescheduling and policy rules.
Plans built to save you time
and fit your budget
Free
For individuals getting started with simple scheduling $0 for one user Free includes
Unlimited Group Polls
Unlimited Sign-up Sheets
One Booking Page
One 1:1
Google Meet and Zoom web conferencing
Collect payments with Stripe
Basic AI-generated meeting descriptions
Pro
For professionals who want smarter scheduling $6.95 per user per month paid annually All Free features, plus
No ads
Unlimited Group Poll time slots
Unlimited Sign-up Sheets
Unlimited Booking Pages
Unlimited 1:1s
Custom branding
Microsoft Teams and Webex conferencing
Collect payments with Stripe
Advanced AI-generated meeting descriptions
Team
For teams who need increased productivity and collaboration $8.95 per user per month paid annually All Pro features, plus
Admin Console
Roles and permissions
Co-host events
Book on behalf
Activity reports
Enterprise
For enterprises and large teams looking for enhanced customization, control and support All Team features, plus
Priority support
Single sign-on
Onboarding & training
99.9% availability SLA
Built for how you coach and grow
Sync your calendar automatically
Connect Google, Microsoft, or Apple calendar once. Doodle blocks busy times, detects time zones, and adds Zoom, Meet, Teams, or Webex links automatically so every session starts on time.
Keep your schedule focused and flexible
Real-time scheduling for 1:1s and packages. Offer set windows, add prep buffers, prevent double-booking, and let clients reschedule with one link—keeping your day flow-friendly.
Personalize every client experience
Look professional with your logo, brand colors, and URL. Add custom questions to capture goals, preferences, or waivers before sessions so you can personalize coaching without extra emails.
Protect client data with enterprise security
Enterprise-grade security by design: GDPR, SOC 2, CCPA, and Cyber Verify Level 3. Only availability is shared; client responses stay private with permission-based access and hidden participant details.
Find the best time for group sessions
Find the best time for group meetings, partner sessions, or corporate wellness workshops with Group Polls. Invite up to 1000 participants and let Doodle surface the winning time instantly.
Fill classes and workshops faster
Fill classes and workshops fast with Sign-up Sheets. Create time slots, cap seats, and send automatic reminders so your sessions run full and on schedule.
Sync your calendar automatically
Connect Google, Microsoft, or Apple calendar once. Doodle blocks busy times, detects time zones, and adds Zoom, Meet, Teams, or Webex links automatically so every session starts on time.
Keep your schedule focused and flexible
Real-time scheduling for 1:1s and packages. Offer set windows, add prep buffers, prevent double-booking, and let clients reschedule with one link—keeping your day flow-friendly.
Personalize every client experience
Look professional with your logo, brand colors, and URL. Add custom questions to capture goals, preferences, or waivers before sessions so you can personalize coaching without extra emails.
Protect client data with enterprise security
Enterprise-grade security by design: GDPR, SOC 2, CCPA, and Cyber Verify Level 3. Only availability is shared; client responses stay private with permission-based access and hidden participant details.
Find the best time for group sessions
Find the best time for group meetings, partner sessions, or corporate wellness workshops with Group Polls. Invite up to 1000 participants and let Doodle surface the winning time instantly.
Fill classes and workshops faster
Fill classes and workshops fast with Sign-up Sheets. Create time slots, cap seats, and send automatic reminders so your sessions run full and on schedule.
Work with your favorite tools
iCloud
Zoom
Outlook
Microsoft Teams
Zapier
Webex
Google Meet
Stripe
Microsoft Exchange
Google Calendar
Office 365
350M+ meetings scheduled smarter
Clients book 1:1s on their own, and reminders cut no-shows by half.
I filled a 20-seat breathwork class in a day using Sign-up Sheets and Stripe.
Group Polls made scheduling a 50-person corporate wellness workshop painless.
Enterprise-grade security for teams of any size
Learn more about System and Organization Controls (SOC) for Service Organizations at AICPA.org.
Resources for
wellness coaches
Frequently Asked Questions
Can I offer discovery calls, packages, and follow-ups on one link?
Yes. Use multiple session types on your Booking Page and 1:1s so clients choose exactly what they need.
Does Doodle connect with my calendar and video apps?
Yes. Connect Google, Microsoft, or Apple calendars and launch Zoom, Google Meet, Teams, or Webex in one click.
How do I run co-hosted sessions?
Use co-hosting so a session only books when all calendars align—ideal for joint programs with nutritionists or therapists.
Is client information secure?
Yes. Only availability is shared. Client responses are protected with permission-based access and compliance with SOC 2, GDPR, and CCPA.
Can I set buffers, time zones, and cancellation rules?
Yes. Add prep buffers, auto-detect time zones, and customize cancellation and rescheduling to protect your time.