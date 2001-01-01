Create a Doodle

Secure scheduling for Therapists & Counselors

Stop the back-and-forth. Let clients book online, get automatic reminders, protect your calendar boundaries, and add Zoom or Teams links for every session.

a booking page for a patient check-up, where the organizer and participant found 11:30am as the common meeting time

Trusted by leading wellness and healthcare organizations

A group of logos including American Red Cross, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Peloton, Teladoc Health, Technogym
Fill your schedule without phone tag

Share a Booking Page, let clients self-book or reschedule, and automatically add Zoom, Google Meet, or Teams links to every therapy session.

A graphic that shows an email reminder notification stating time booked for patient check-up at August 20, 11:30am
Coordinate 1:1s, couples, family sessions, and supervision with one tool

Real-time availability, buffers, and time zone detection keep your calendar and client commitments aligned.

A graphic showing a list of three meeting time options for a wellness session
Deliver a polished, professional booking experience

Custom branding, confirmation emails, and payments via Stripe build trust while double-booking prevention keeps sessions reliable.

An image of a woman standing confidently with her arms crossed. To her right is a graphic of her booking page with a blue check mark indicating security. The image has a dark green grid as a background.

Plans built to save you time and fit your budget

Free

For individuals getting started with simple scheduling $0 for one user Free includes

  • Unlimited Group Polls

  • Unlimited Sign-up Sheets

  • One Booking Page

  • One 1:1

  • Google Meet and Zoom web conferencing

  • Collect payments with Stripe

  • Basic AI-generated meeting descriptions

Pro

For professionals who want smarter scheduling $6.95 per user per month paid annually All Free features, plus

  • No ads

  • Unlimited Group Poll time slots

  • Unlimited Sign-up Sheets

  • Unlimited Booking Pages

  • Unlimited 1:1s

  • Custom branding

  • Microsoft Teams and Webex conferencing

  • Collect payments with Stripe

  • Advanced AI-generated meeting descriptions

Team

For teams who need increased productivity and collaboration $8.95 per user per month paid annually All Pro features, plus

  • Admin Console

  • Roles and permissions

  • Co-host events

  • Book on behalf

  • Activity reports

Enterprise

For enterprises and large teams looking for enhanced customization, control and support All Team features, plus

  • Priority support

  • Single sign-on

  • Onboarding & training

  • 99.9% availability SLA

Made for the way you support clients

Work with your favorite tools

One-click meetings from anywhere.

350M+ meetings scheduled smarter

But don't take our word for it.

Clients self-book, reminders halved my no-shows, and buffers protect my notes time.

JM

Jenna M.

LCSW

Group Polls make scheduling supervision painless. One link, 12 clinicians, done.

RT

Rafael T.

LMFT

Stripe payments at booking cut last-minute cancellations and protect my calendar.

PS

Priya S.

Counseling Psychologist

Enterprise-grade security for teams of any size

Trusted to cover your most complex security & compliance needs — no IT team required.
Learn more about System and Organization Controls (SOC) for Service Organizations at AICPA.org.

Resources for growing your practice

Tips to streamline scheduling, protect your calendar, and strengthen client relationships.

How therapists cut no-shows with reminders and buffers

Set healthy calendar boundaries without hurting client care

Run group therapy and workshops with Sign-up Sheets

Frequently Asked Questions

Can new clients share intake info when booking?

Yes. Add custom questions for goals, preferences, or insurance details so you start each session prepared.

Does Doodle sync with my calendars and video tools?

Yes. Connect Google, Outlook, or Apple calendars and auto-add Zoom, Google Meet, Teams, or Webex links.

Can I offer weekly or biweekly therapy slots?

Yes. Set recurring availability for 1:1s, couples, or family sessions so clients book consistent times.

Is client data secure and private?

Yes. Only your availability is visible. Responses and personal calendar details stay private. Doodle meets GDPR, SOC 2, CCPA, and Cyber Verify Level 3.

How flexible is scheduling?

Allow rescheduling, set buffers, limit participants, require payment at booking with Stripe, and control lead time and cancellation windows.

Give clients an easy way to book and stick with care

Start free and save hours each week with automated scheduling, reminders, and payments.

