Secure scheduling for Therapists & Counselors
Trusted by leading wellness and healthcare organizations
Fill your schedule without phone tag
Share a Booking Page, let clients self-book or reschedule, and automatically add Zoom, Google Meet, or Teams links to every therapy session.
Coordinate 1:1s, couples, family sessions, and supervision with one tool
Real-time availability, buffers, and time zone detection keep your calendar and client commitments aligned.
Deliver a polished, professional booking experience
Custom branding, confirmation emails, and payments via Stripe build trust while double-booking prevention keeps sessions reliable.
Plans built to save you time
and fit your budget
Free
For individuals getting started with simple scheduling $0 for one user Free includes
Unlimited Group Polls
Unlimited Sign-up Sheets
One Booking Page
One 1:1
Google Meet and Zoom web conferencing
Collect payments with Stripe
Basic AI-generated meeting descriptions
Pro
For professionals who want smarter scheduling $6.95 per user per month paid annually All Free features, plus
No ads
Unlimited Group Poll time slots
Unlimited Sign-up Sheets
Unlimited Booking Pages
Unlimited 1:1s
Custom branding
Microsoft Teams and Webex conferencing
Collect payments with Stripe
Advanced AI-generated meeting descriptions
Team
For teams who need increased productivity and collaboration $8.95 per user per month paid annually All Pro features, plus
Admin Console
Roles and permissions
Co-host events
Book on behalf
Activity reports
Enterprise
For enterprises and large teams looking for enhanced customization, control and support All Team features, plus
Priority support
Single sign-on
Onboarding & training
99.9% availability SLA
Made for the way you support clients
Connect Google, Outlook, or Apple calendars
Sync your schedule automatically. Block personal hours, prevent double-booking, and launch Zoom, Google Meet, Teams, or Webex links with every booking.
Share Booking Pages or 1:1 links
Let clients pick times that fit your caseload. Add buffers for notes, offer recurring weekly slots, and allow urgent intakes to book sooner.
Brand your Booking Pages
Add your practice name, logo, and colors. Include intake questions for goals or preferences so every session starts prepared and personal.
Keep client details private and secure
Only availability is shared. Doodle is compliant with GDPR, SOC 2, CCPA, and Cyber Verify Level 3, with permission-based access for your team.
Use Group Polls to schedule supervision or case reviews
Invite up to 1000 participants, collect availability, and lock the best time without long email chains.
Publish Sign-up Sheets for group sessions
List therapy, workshops, or psychoeducation sessions. Limit seats, gather participant info, and track registrations from one dashboard.
Connect Google, Outlook, or Apple calendars
Sync your schedule automatically. Block personal hours, prevent double-booking, and launch Zoom, Google Meet, Teams, or Webex links with every booking.
Share Booking Pages or 1:1 links
Let clients pick times that fit your caseload. Add buffers for notes, offer recurring weekly slots, and allow urgent intakes to book sooner.
Brand your Booking Pages
Add your practice name, logo, and colors. Include intake questions for goals or preferences so every session starts prepared and personal.
Keep client details private and secure
Only availability is shared. Doodle is compliant with GDPR, SOC 2, CCPA, and Cyber Verify Level 3, with permission-based access for your team.
Use Group Polls to schedule supervision or case reviews
Invite up to 1000 participants, collect availability, and lock the best time without long email chains.
Publish Sign-up Sheets for group sessions
List therapy, workshops, or psychoeducation sessions. Limit seats, gather participant info, and track registrations from one dashboard.
Work with your favorite tools
iCloud
Zoom
Outlook
Microsoft Teams
Zapier
Webex
Google Meet
Stripe
Microsoft Exchange
Google Calendar
Office 365
350M+ meetings scheduled smarter
Clients self-book, reminders halved my no-shows, and buffers protect my notes time.
Group Polls make scheduling supervision painless. One link, 12 clinicians, done.
Stripe payments at booking cut last-minute cancellations and protect my calendar.
Enterprise-grade security for teams of any size
Learn more about System and Organization Controls (SOC) for Service Organizations at AICPA.org.
Resources for growing
your practice
Frequently Asked Questions
Can new clients share intake info when booking?
Yes. Add custom questions for goals, preferences, or insurance details so you start each session prepared.
Does Doodle sync with my calendars and video tools?
Yes. Connect Google, Outlook, or Apple calendars and auto-add Zoom, Google Meet, Teams, or Webex links.
Can I offer weekly or biweekly therapy slots?
Yes. Set recurring availability for 1:1s, couples, or family sessions so clients book consistent times.
Is client data secure and private?
Yes. Only your availability is visible. Responses and personal calendar details stay private. Doodle meets GDPR, SOC 2, CCPA, and Cyber Verify Level 3.
How flexible is scheduling?
Allow rescheduling, set buffers, limit participants, require payment at booking with Stripe, and control lead time and cancellation windows.