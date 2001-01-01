Simple scheduling for busy fitness trainers
Trusted by fitness brands, clinics, and independent coaches
Train more, text less
Share one booking link for discovery calls, PT sessions, and renewals. Doodle syncs your calendar, sends confirmations, and handles payments while you coach.
Keep every session running smoothly
Coordinate with clients or studios effortlessly. Real-time availability, buffers, and time-zone detection prevent overlap—whether you�’re in-gym, online, or on the move.
Look professional from first click to final rep
Branded Booking Pages, automated reminders, and reschedule links cut no-shows and last-minute chaos, keeping your sessions reliable and stress-free.
Plans built to save you time
and fit your budget
Free
For individuals getting started with simple scheduling $0 for one user Free includes
Unlimited Group Polls
Unlimited Sign-up Sheets
One Booking Page
One 1:1
Google Meet and Zoom web conferencing
Collect payments with Stripe
Basic AI-generated meeting descriptions
Pro
For professionals who want smarter scheduling $6.95 per user per month paid annually All Free features, plus
No ads
Unlimited Group Poll time slots
Unlimited Sign-up Sheets
Unlimited Booking Pages
Unlimited 1:1s
Custom branding
Microsoft Teams and Webex conferencing
Collect payments with Stripe
Advanced AI-generated meeting descriptions
Team
For teams who need increased productivity and collaboration $8.95 per user per month paid annually All Pro features, plus
Admin Console
Roles and permissions
Co-host events
Book on behalf
Activity reports
Enterprise
For enterprises and large teams looking for enhanced customization, control and support All Team features, plus
Priority support
Single sign-on
Onboarding & training
99.9% availability SLA
Built to power your training business
Sync your calendars automatically
Connect Google, Outlook, or Apple calendars to block off workouts and classes. Doodle prevents double-booking, adds buffers, and suggests smarter times when you’re busy.
Let clients book and pay in real time
Share your Booking Page or 1:1 link so clients book based on your live availability. Stripe payments, time-zone detection, and instant video links make it seamless.
Personalize your booking experience
Add your logo, colors, and a website link for a studio-quality feel. Capture client goals, injuries, or equipment details so every session starts prepared.
Keep client data private and compliant
Only availability is shared—never calendar details. Doodle meets GDPR, SOC 2, and CCPA standards so you can focus on coaching, not compliance.
Find team times fast with Group Polls
Plan bootcamps or wellness demos without endless threads. Let up to 1000 participants vote and lock the best time instantly.
Fill classes easily with Sign-up Sheets
List workshops or assessments, set seat limits, and add buffers. Doodle sends confirmations and reminders automatically so you stay organized.
Work with your favorite tools
Google Meet
Stripe
Microsoft Exchange
Google Calendar
Office 365
iCloud
Zoom
Outlook
Microsoft Teams
Zapier
Webex
350M+ meetings scheduled smarter
I cut admin time by 50%. Clients book, pay, and get reminders automatically.
Group Polls made scheduling our 20-person bootcamp simple. One link, done.
No more double-booking or time zone mix-ups. My online sessions run on time.
Enterprise-grade security for teams of any size
Learn more about System and Organization Controls (SOC) for Service Organizations at AICPA.org.
Resources for fitness
business growth
Frequently Asked Questions
Can I set different session lengths and prices?
Yes. Create services like 30, 45, or 60-minute sessions with custom pricing, buffers, and locations. Collect payment during booking via Stripe.
Will Doodle work with my calendar and video apps?
Yes. Sync Google, Outlook, or Apple calendar and launch Zoom, Google Meet, Teams, or Webex meetings from each booking.
Can I run drop-in classes and limit spots?
Yes. Use Sign-up Sheets to add time slots, set seat limits, and gather attendee details. Automatic confirmations and reminders keep attendance high.
Do clients see my other appointments?
No. Only your available times are shared. Personal events and client responses stay private. Doodle is secure and compliant with GDPR, SOC 2, CCPA.
What if I travel or change hours?
Update your availability once. Doodle adjusts your Booking Pages, honors buffers and blackout dates, and handles time zones so clients always see the right times.