Scheduling that lets tutors teach more

Stop juggling texts, DMs, and time zones. With Doodle you share one link, sync your calendar, and fill lessons fast—no back-and-forth, no no-shows.

Trusted by tutors at schools, centers, and programs worldwide

Stop chasing messages to book lessons

Share one Booking Page so students or parents pick a time that fits. Doodle syncs to your calendar and handles buffers, reschedules, and reminders.

Run 1:1s, small groups, and exam prep across time zones

Offer set hours, limit slots, add video links, and let Doodle prevent double booking across calendars and locations.

Look polished and reduce no-shows

Branded invites, confirmations, and SMS/email reminders keep meetings on time. Parents and students book without accounts, you control intake questions and policies.

Plans built to save you time and fit your budget

Free

For individuals getting started with simple scheduling $0 for one user Free includes

  • Unlimited Group Polls

  • Unlimited Sign-up Sheets

  • One Booking Page

  • One 1:1

  • Google Meet and Zoom web conferencing

  • Collect payments with Stripe

  • Basic AI-generated meeting descriptions

Pro

For professionals who want smarter scheduling $6.95 per user per month paid annually All Free features, plus

  • No ads

  • Unlimited Group Poll time slots

  • Unlimited Sign-up Sheets

  • Unlimited Booking Pages

  • Unlimited 1:1s

  • Custom branding

  • Microsoft Teams and Webex conferencing

  • Collect payments with Stripe

  • Advanced AI-generated meeting descriptions

Team

For teams who need increased productivity and collaboration $8.95 per user per month paid annually All Pro features, plus

  • Admin Console

  • Roles and permissions

  • Co-host events

  • Book on behalf

  • Activity reports

Enterprise

For enterprises and large teams looking for enhanced customization, control and support All Team features, plus

  • Priority support

  • Single sign-on

  • Onboarding & training

  • 99.9% availability SLA

Built for how tutors book lessons

Connect Google, Apple, or Microsoft

Block travel time, set buffers between sessions, and add Zoom, Teams, or Webex in one click so every lesson lands cleanly on your calendar.

Real-time availability

that respects school, day job, and personal calendars. Weekly or monthly views, time zone detection, and smart limits stop overbooking.

Add your logo, subject area, and policies to invites

Auto-send prep notes, materials, or homework links so students arrive ready.

Student and parent details stay protected

Doodle meets GDPR, SOC 2, and CCPA standards, with data minimization and permission controls for compliant tutoring workflows.

Use Group Polls to find a study group time fast

Offer a few options, set a deadline, and lock the final pick. Great for review sessions, clubs, or co‑tutoring.

Publish a Sign-up Sheet with limited seats per slot

Perfect for office hours, mock exams, and practice interviews. Waitlists and auto-confirmations keep everything organized.

Work with your favorite tools

One-click meetings from anywhere.

iCloud

Zoom

Outlook

Microsoft Teams

Zapier

Webex

Google Meet

Stripe

Microsoft Exchange

Google Calendar

Office 365

350M+ meetings scheduled smarter

But don't take our word for it.

Doodle turned my inbox ping-pong into one link. I reclaimed 5+ hours a week and doubled booked sessions.

MK

Maria K.

SAT Tutor

Parents book themselves, reminders send automatically, and time zones stop being a problem.

DR

Daniel R.

Online Math Tutor

Group Polls filled my AP review sessions in minutes. I just locked the best time and sent materials.

PS

Priya S.

AP Biology Tutor

Enterprise-grade security for teams of any size

Trusted to cover your most complex security & compliance needs — no IT team required.
Learn more about System and Organization Controls (SOC) for Service Organizations at AICPA.org.

Tutor scheduling tips and resources

Fresh ideas to run smoother sessions, reduce no-shows, and keep your calendar full.

Frequently Asked Questions

How do I schedule recurring lessons?

Create a Booking Page with recurring availability or duplicate a weekly slot template. Students pick times, and it syncs to your calendar with buffers.

Can Doodle work with my calendar and video tools?

Yes. Connect Google, Apple, or Microsoft calendars and add Zoom, Teams, or Webex links automatically to each meeting.

Can parents book on behalf of a student?

Yes. Share your link anywhere. Add intake questions for student name, grade, or goals so you’re prepped before the meeting.

Is student data safe?

Doodle complies with GDPR, SOC 2, and CCPA. You control what’s collected, who can book, and how long data is retained.

My hours change each week. Can Doodle handle that?

Yes. Update availability anytime, set date-specific windows, block exam days, or pause bookings. Your page reflects changes instantly.

Fill your tutoring calendar in minutes

Start free. Pro plans from $6.95/month to automate reminders, buffers, and video links.

No credit card required.