Scheduling that lets tutors teach more
Trusted by tutors at schools, centers, and programs worldwide
Stop chasing messages to book lessons
Share one Booking Page so students or parents pick a time that fits. Doodle syncs to your calendar and handles buffers, reschedules, and reminders.
Run 1:1s, small groups, and exam prep across time zones
Offer set hours, limit slots, add video links, and let Doodle prevent double booking across calendars and locations.
Look polished and reduce no-shows
Branded invites, confirmations, and SMS/email reminders keep meetings on time. Parents and students book without accounts, you control intake questions and policies.
Plans built to save you time
and fit your budget
Free
For individuals getting started with simple scheduling $0 for one user Free includes
Unlimited Group Polls
Unlimited Sign-up Sheets
One Booking Page
One 1:1
Google Meet and Zoom web conferencing
Collect payments with Stripe
Basic AI-generated meeting descriptions
Pro
For professionals who want smarter scheduling $6.95 per user per month paid annually All Free features, plus
No ads
Unlimited Group Poll time slots
Unlimited Sign-up Sheets
Unlimited Booking Pages
Unlimited 1:1s
Custom branding
Microsoft Teams and Webex conferencing
Collect payments with Stripe
Advanced AI-generated meeting descriptions
Team
For teams who need increased productivity and collaboration $8.95 per user per month paid annually All Pro features, plus
Admin Console
Roles and permissions
Co-host events
Book on behalf
Activity reports
Enterprise
For enterprises and large teams looking for enhanced customization, control and support All Team features, plus
Priority support
Single sign-on
Onboarding & training
99.9% availability SLA
Built for how tutors book lessons
Connect Google, Apple, or Microsoft
Block travel time, set buffers between sessions, and add Zoom, Teams, or Webex in one click so every lesson lands cleanly on your calendar.
Real-time availability
that respects school, day job, and personal calendars. Weekly or monthly views, time zone detection, and smart limits stop overbooking.
Add your logo, subject area, and policies to invites
Auto-send prep notes, materials, or homework links so students arrive ready.
Student and parent details stay protected
Doodle meets GDPR, SOC 2, and CCPA standards, with data minimization and permission controls for compliant tutoring workflows.
Use Group Polls to find a study group time fast
Offer a few options, set a deadline, and lock the final pick. Great for review sessions, clubs, or co‑tutoring.
Publish a Sign-up Sheet with limited seats per slot
Perfect for office hours, mock exams, and practice interviews. Waitlists and auto-confirmations keep everything organized.
Work with your favorite tools
iCloud
Zoom
Outlook
Microsoft Teams
Zapier
Webex
Google Meet
Stripe
Microsoft Exchange
Google Calendar
Office 365
350M+ meetings scheduled smarter
Doodle turned my inbox ping-pong into one link. I reclaimed 5+ hours a week and doubled booked sessions.
Parents book themselves, reminders send automatically, and time zones stop being a problem.
Group Polls filled my AP review sessions in minutes. I just locked the best time and sent materials.
Enterprise-grade security for teams of any size
Learn more about System and Organization Controls (SOC) for Service Organizations at AICPA.org.
Frequently Asked Questions
How do I schedule recurring lessons?
Create a Booking Page with recurring availability or duplicate a weekly slot template. Students pick times, and it syncs to your calendar with buffers.
Can Doodle work with my calendar and video tools?
Yes. Connect Google, Apple, or Microsoft calendars and add Zoom, Teams, or Webex links automatically to each meeting.
Can parents book on behalf of a student?
Yes. Share your link anywhere. Add intake questions for student name, grade, or goals so you’re prepped before the meeting.
Is student data safe?
Doodle complies with GDPR, SOC 2, and CCPA. You control what’s collected, who can book, and how long data is retained.
My hours change each week. Can Doodle handle that?
Yes. Update availability anytime, set date-specific windows, block exam days, or pause bookings. Your page reflects changes instantly.