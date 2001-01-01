Scheduling for Teachers & Professors, made simple
Reclaim hours each week
Doodle automates office hours, advisee check-ins, and parent meetings so you stop juggling threads and calendars. Share one link, let people self-book, and get back to lesson prep and research.
Run every meeting type in one place
Coordinate seminars, labs, committee meetings, and makeups without switching tools. Doodle handles availability, buffers, and meeting links so your schedule stays organized.
Reduce no-shows and set a professional tone
Automatic confirmations, reminders, and time zone detection keep students and colleagues on time. Branded invites make your meetings look official and prepared.
Plans built to save you time
and fit your budget
Free
For individuals getting started with simple scheduling $0 for one user Free includes
Unlimited Group Polls
Unlimited Sign-up Sheets
One Booking Page
One 1:1
Google Meet and Zoom web conferencing
Collect payments with Stripe
Basic AI-generated meeting descriptions
Pro
For professionals who want smarter scheduling $6.95 per user per month paid annually All Free features, plus
No ads
Unlimited Group Poll time slots
Unlimited Sign-up Sheets
Unlimited Booking Pages
Unlimited 1:1s
Custom branding
Microsoft Teams and Webex conferencing
Collect payments with Stripe
Advanced AI-generated meeting descriptions
Team
For teams who need increased productivity and collaboration $8.95 per user per month paid annually All Pro features, plus
Admin Console
Roles and permissions
Co-host events
Book on behalf
Activity reports
Enterprise
For enterprises and large teams looking for enhanced customization, control and support All Team features, plus
Priority support
Single sign-on
Onboarding & training
99.9% availability SLA
Built for how you teach and meet
Connect Apple, Google, or Microsoft calendars
and launch Zoom, Teams, or Webex in a click. Block class times automatically, set office hour limits, and avoid double booking across research and teaching calendars.
Show only the times you choose
in real time. Set class-day buffers, prep time, and campus locations. Students see availability in weekly or monthly views and book without creating an account.
Send polished invites
with your department or school branding. Attach syllabi, rubrics, or reading lists, add custom questions, and collect the info you need before the meeting starts.
Stay compliant by default
Doodle meets GDPR, SOC 2, CCPA, and Cyber Verify Level 3 standards so student and faculty data stays protected. Control what data you collect and who can book.
Find the best time
for seminars, thesis defenses, or committee meetings. Create a Group Poll, set deadlines, limit options, and lock the final choice once everyone votes.
Organize sign-ups for
advising blocks, lab practicals, presentations, or parent-teacher conferences. Offer multiple slots, cap attendance, and let participants reschedule without emails.
Work with your favorite tools
iCloud
Zoom
Outlook
Microsoft Teams
Zapier
Webex
Google Meet
Stripe
Microsoft Exchange
Google Calendar
Office 365
Resources for busy educators
Frequently Asked Questions
Can I set recurring office hours?
Yes. Create a Booking Page with weekly availability and buffers. Share the link once; students book slots and both calendars update instantly.
Will it work with my campus tools?
Yes. Connect Google, Microsoft, or Apple calendars and auto-create Zoom, Teams, or Webex links for meetings.
Can I schedule across sections or labs?
Use Group Polls to find one time across TAs and students, or Sign-up Sheets to distribute students across multiple slots.
Is student data protected?
Yes. Doodle is GDPR, SOC 2, and CCPA compliant. You control required fields and who can book. No data is shared for marketing.
What if my schedule changes weekly?
Update availability anytime, set date-specific hours, or pause bookings for breaks. Your Booking Page reflects changes in real time.