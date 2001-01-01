Create a Doodle

Scheduling for Teachers & Professors, made simple

Skip email chains. Let students, parents, and colleagues book office hours, advising, and meetings from your calendar with real-time availability and reminders.

Create a Doodle
A booking page graphic with the calendar view for office hours. Two people found 11:30am on a Friday to meet.

Trusted by educators and campuses worldwide

A banner of five logos that act as social proof for Doodle being used in an Education setting: MIT, Princeton, Tutor.com, Coursera, Standford University
Three columns of five logos that act as social proof for Doodle in an education setting: MIT, Princeton, Stanford, Coursera, tutor.com
Reclaim hours each week

Doodle automates office hours, advisee check-ins, and parent meetings so you stop juggling threads and calendars. Share one link, let people self-book, and get back to lesson prep and research.

A list view of a group poll with votes for different time slots
Run every meeting type in one place

Coordinate seminars, labs, committee meetings, and makeups without switching tools. Doodle handles availability, buffers, and meeting links so your schedule stays organized.

A sign up sheet for office hours with three different options to sign up
Reduce no-shows and set a professional tone

Automatic confirmations, reminders, and time zone detection keep students and colleagues on time. Branded invites make your meetings look official and prepared.

Email reminder pop up that says reminder: faculty meeting is coming up in one day.

Plans built to save you time and fit your budget

Free

For individuals getting started with simple scheduling $0 for one user Free includes

  • Unlimited Group Polls

  • Unlimited Sign-up Sheets

  • One Booking Page

  • One 1:1

  • Google Meet and Zoom web conferencing

  • Collect payments with Stripe

  • Basic AI-generated meeting descriptions

Pro

For professionals who want smarter scheduling $6.95 per user per month paid annually All Free features, plus

  • No ads

  • Unlimited Group Poll time slots

  • Unlimited Sign-up Sheets

  • Unlimited Booking Pages

  • Unlimited 1:1s

  • Custom branding

  • Microsoft Teams and Webex conferencing

  • Collect payments with Stripe

  • Advanced AI-generated meeting descriptions

Team

For teams who need increased productivity and collaboration $8.95 per user per month paid annually All Pro features, plus

  • Admin Console

  • Roles and permissions

  • Co-host events

  • Book on behalf

  • Activity reports

Enterprise

For enterprises and large teams looking for enhanced customization, control and support All Team features, plus

  • Priority support

  • Single sign-on

  • Onboarding & training

  • 99.9% availability SLA

Built for how you teach and meet

Connect Apple, Google, or Microsoft calendars

and launch Zoom, Teams, or Webex in a click. Block class times automatically, set office hour limits, and avoid double booking across research and teaching calendars.

Show only the times you choose

in real time. Set class-day buffers, prep time, and campus locations. Students see availability in weekly or monthly views and book without creating an account.

Send polished invites

with your department or school branding. Attach syllabi, rubrics, or reading lists, add custom questions, and collect the info you need before the meeting starts.

Stay compliant by default

Doodle meets GDPR, SOC 2, CCPA, and Cyber Verify Level 3 standards so student and faculty data stays protected. Control what data you collect and who can book.

Find the best time

for seminars, thesis defenses, or committee meetings. Create a Group Poll, set deadlines, limit options, and lock the final choice once everyone votes.

Organize sign-ups for

advising blocks, lab practicals, presentations, or parent-teacher conferences. Offer multiple slots, cap attendance, and let participants reschedule without emails.

Connect Apple, Google, or Microsoft calendars

and launch Zoom, Teams, or Webex in a click. Block class times automatically, set office hour limits, and avoid double booking across research and teaching calendars.

Show only the times you choose

in real time. Set class-day buffers, prep time, and campus locations. Students see availability in weekly or monthly views and book without creating an account.

Send polished invites

with your department or school branding. Attach syllabi, rubrics, or reading lists, add custom questions, and collect the info you need before the meeting starts.

Stay compliant by default

Doodle meets GDPR, SOC 2, CCPA, and Cyber Verify Level 3 standards so student and faculty data stays protected. Control what data you collect and who can book.

Find the best time

for seminars, thesis defenses, or committee meetings. Create a Group Poll, set deadlines, limit options, and lock the final choice once everyone votes.

Organize sign-ups for

advising blocks, lab practicals, presentations, or parent-teacher conferences. Offer multiple slots, cap attendance, and let participants reschedule without emails.

Create a Doodle

Work with your favorite tools

One-click meetings from anywhere.

iCloud logo centered on a grid-patterned background.

iCloud

Zoom logo centered on a grid-patterned background.

Zoom

Outlook logo centered on a grid-patterned background.

Outlook

Microsoft Teams logo centered on a grid-patterned background.

Microsoft Teams

Zapier logo centered on a grid-patterned background.

Zapier

Webex mobile logo centered on a grid-patterned background.

Webex

Google Meet logo centered on a grid-patterned background.

Google Meet

Stripe logo centered on a grid-patterned background.

Stripe

Microsoft Exchange logo centered on a grid-patterned background.

Microsoft Exchange

Google Calendar logo centered on a grid-patterned background.

Google Calendar

Microsoft Office 365 logo centered on a grid-patterned background.

Office 365

350M+ meetings scheduled smarter

But don't take our word for it.

G2 Spring 2025 badges showing three awards: Grid Leader for Small Business, Users Love Us, and High Performer.

Office hours book themselves now. Doodle eliminated reply-all threads and cut my no-shows by half.

AC

Amber C.

Biology, Associate Professor

I manage 120 students and 3 committees. One Booking Page keeps meetings organized and my calendar sane

HR

Hailey R.

High School Teacher

Group Polls finally solved finding a thesis defense time everyone can do.

TG

Tyler G.

Department Chair

Four logos including cyberverify level 3, GDPR, CCPA, and SOC2 Type II
Four security compliance badges: MSPAlliance Cyber Verify Level 3 certification, a European GDPR compliance icon with a lock and EU stars, a CCPA complicance icon, and AICPA SOC (System and Organization Controls) certification.

Enterprise-grade security for teams of any size

Trusted to cover your most complex security & compliance needs — no IT team required.
Learn more about System and Organization Controls (SOC) for Service Organizations at AICPA.org.

Resources for busy educators

Get practical tips to streamline scheduling, manage office hours, and run better meetings for your students and faculty peers.

A woman has books open on her desk while is on a video call on her laptop

Parent-teacher conferences: templates and reminder tips

A tutor and her student are looking at the laptop together in a school room

How to run stress-free office hours with one booking link

A professor's guide to scheduling thesis defenses

Frequently Asked Questions

Can I set recurring office hours?

Yes. Create a Booking Page with weekly availability and buffers. Share the link once; students book slots and both calendars update instantly.

Will it work with my campus tools?

Yes. Connect Google, Microsoft, or Apple calendars and auto-create Zoom, Teams, or Webex links for meetings.

Can I schedule across sections or labs?

Use Group Polls to find one time across TAs and students, or Sign-up Sheets to distribute students across multiple slots.

Is student data protected?

Yes. Doodle is GDPR, SOC 2, and CCPA compliant. You control required fields and who can book. No data is shared for marketing.

What if my schedule changes weekly?

Update availability anytime, set date-specific hours, or pause bookings for breaks. Your Booking Page reflects changes in real time.

Spend more time teaching, not scheduling

Free plan available; upgrade for advanced scheduling and reminders.

No credit card required.