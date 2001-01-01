Create a Doodle

Trusted by Students at top universities and programs

Stop juggling class, labs, work, and clubs

Share one link to book office hours, tutoring, or advising. Doodle fills your calendar automatically so you spend time studying, not scheduling.

Coordinate group projects fast

Poll classmates across time zones, lock the best time, and auto-add video links. No group chats to wrangle, no double bookings.

Look prepared and never miss

Automatic confirmations and reminders, buffers before meetings, and calendar holds keep you credible for professors, recruiters, and teammates.

Plans built to save you time and fit your budget

Free

For individuals getting started with simple scheduling $0 for one user Free includes

  • Unlimited Group Polls

  • Unlimited Sign-up Sheets

  • One Booking Page

  • One 1:1

  • Google Meet and Zoom web conferencing

  • Collect payments with Stripe

  • Basic AI-generated meeting descriptions

Pro

For professionals who want smarter scheduling $6.95 per user per month paid annually All Free features, plus

  • No ads

  • Unlimited Group Poll time slots

  • Unlimited Sign-up Sheets

  • Unlimited Booking Pages

  • Unlimited 1:1s

  • Custom branding

  • Microsoft Teams and Webex conferencing

  • Collect payments with Stripe

  • Advanced AI-generated meeting descriptions

Team

For teams who need increased productivity and collaboration $8.95 per user per month paid annually All Pro features, plus

  • Admin Console

  • Roles and permissions

  • Co-host events

  • Book on behalf

  • Activity reports

Enterprise

For enterprises and large teams looking for enhanced customization, control and support All Team features, plus

  • Priority support

  • Single sign-on

  • Onboarding & training

  • 99.9% availability SLA

Built for how Students plan and meet

Prevent overlaps between class, work, and meetings

Connect your school and personal calendars (Google, Apple, Microsoft) and launch Zoom, Teams, or Webex in one click.

See free time instantly

across busy weeks, finals, or internships. Doodle respects time zones and class blocks so you avoid 8 a.m. surprises and last-minute conflicts.

Send polished booking links

for professors or recruiters. Add a photo, major, and notes so every meeting has context and expectations before it starts.

Your data stays private

Doodle meets GDPR, SOC 2, and CCPA standards, and you control what invitees share. No email addresses sold, no surprise spam.

Pick a study group time fast

Share a Group Poll, set a deadline, limit choices, and lock the result. Doodle sends updates so everyone shows.

Run lab slots, tutoring hours, club tabling, or mock interviews

Create Sign-up Sheets with limited seats and buffers so people self-serve without spreadsheets.

Work with your favorite tools

One-click meetings from anywhere.

350M+ meetings scheduled smarter

But don't take our word for it.

I booked office hours and study sessions in minutes. No group chat drama, just a link that works.

MD

Maya D.

Biology major

Recruiter screens, club meetings, tutoring. Doodle keeps my calendar sane and I never double book.

AM

Andre M.

MBA

Our remote capstone team picked times across 3 time zones without chaos.

LC

Leah C.

CS senior

Enterprise-grade security for teams of any size

Trusted to cover your most complex security & compliance needs — no IT team required.
Learn more about System and Organization Controls (SOC) for Service Organizations at AICPA.org.

Resources for Students

Stay sharp with tips on scheduling, meetings, and productivity made for Students.

The ultimate calendar checklist for busy college students

Office hour booking made easy: a student guide

How students use Doodle to plan group projects in half the time

Frequently Asked Questions

Can I manage office hours and study groups with one link?

Yes. Create a Booking Page once, share it anywhere, and Doodle handles availability, confirmations, and reminders automatically.

Does Doodle work with my school and personal calendars?

Yes—connect Google, Apple, or Microsoft. Doodle checks both calendars to prevent conflicts and adds meetings automatically.

How do we find a time for a project team across time zones?

Start a Group Poll, propose options, set a deadline, and lock the top choice. Everyone gets updates.

Is my data safe and will invitees need accounts?

Doodle is GDPR, SOC 2, and CCPA compliant. You control what info is collected. Invitees can book without an account.

My schedule changes weekly. Can Doodle keep up?

Yes. Update availability anytime, set buffers, limit slots during exams, or pause booking for breaks.

Own your time and your calendar

Start at $0. Book faster, skip conflicts, stay on time.

