Schedule Parent meetings with zero back and forth

Parents work shifts; you juggle bells and calendars. Doodle automates scheduling, offers times that fit, sends reminders, and supports in-person or online.

Trusted by schools and districts for parent engagement

Set conference windows once and let parents self-book

Doodle checks your calendar, avoids overlaps, and sends instant confirmations. Less chasing emails, more time for real conversations.

A list view of a group poll with votes for different time slots
Coordinate across guardians, teachers, and translators

Offer in-person or video options, add buffers, and limit slots per family so everyone gets a time that works.

A sign up sheet for office hours with three different options to sign up
Look prepared and reduce no-shows

Branded invites set expectations, reminders keep parents on track, and time zones are handled automatically for traveling or remote families.

Email reminder pop up that says reminder: faculty meeting is coming up in one day.

Plans built to save you time and fit your budget

Free

For individuals getting started with simple scheduling $0 for one user Free includes

  • Unlimited Group Polls

  • Unlimited Sign-up Sheets

  • One Booking Page

  • One 1:1

  • Google Meet and Zoom web conferencing

  • Collect payments with Stripe

  • Basic AI-generated meeting descriptions

Pro

For professionals who want smarter scheduling $6.95 per user per month paid annually All Free features, plus

  • No ads

  • Unlimited Group Poll time slots

  • Unlimited Sign-up Sheets

  • Unlimited Booking Pages

  • Unlimited 1:1s

  • Custom branding

  • Microsoft Teams and Webex conferencing

  • Collect payments with Stripe

  • Advanced AI-generated meeting descriptions

Team

For teams who need increased productivity and collaboration $8.95 per user per month paid annually All Pro features, plus

  • Admin Console

  • Roles and permissions

  • Co-host events

  • Book on behalf

  • Activity reports

Enterprise

For enterprises and large teams looking for enhanced customization, control and support All Team features, plus

  • Priority support

  • Single sign-on

  • Onboarding & training

  • 99.9% availability SLA

Features built for parent-teacher scheduling

Sync Google, Microsoft, or Apple calendars

so booked slots appear instantly. Share a Booking Page for conferences and Doodle will prevent double booking across your classes.

Show live availability in weekly or monthly views

Parents pick a time that fits around work shifts; you set durations, buffers, and cutoffs to keep the evening running on time.

Add school logo, colors, and must-know details

Room number, parking, Zoom link... Every invite looks official and gives parents what they need to arrive prepared.

Meet GDPR, SOC 2, and CCPA standards

Control what information families share, limit visibility to your community, and keep student data protected without extra IT tickets.

Need a multi-teacher meeting

or IEP planning session? Use Group Polls to propose times, collect votes from guardians and staff, then lock the final choice and send the link.

Publish conference night sign-ups in minutes

Set slot counts, cap per family, add interpreter sessions, and auto-waitlist when times fill. No spreadsheets required.

Work with your favorite tools

One-click meetings from anywhere.

iCloud

Zoom

Outlook

Microsoft Teams

Zapier

Webex

Google Meet

Stripe

Microsoft Exchange

Google Calendar

Office 365

350M+ meetings scheduled smarter

But don't take our word for it.

We set up fall conferences in under an hour. Parents booked themselves and we had zero double bookings.

BR

Beth R.

Elementary principal

Reminders halved no-shows. I could add interpreter slots and keep each family to one time.

SP

Sandra P.

School counselor

The Booking Page felt professional and clear. Families knew where to go and what to bring.

GM

George M.

5th grade teacher

Enterprise-grade security for teams of any size

Trusted to cover your most complex security & compliance needs — no IT team required.
Learn more about System and Organization Controls (SOC) for Service Organizations at AICPA.org.

Resources for better parent meetings

Guides and tips to streamline conference scheduling and family communication.

Parent meetings checklist: agenda, timing, and follow-up

How to run parent-teacher conferences without back-and-forth

IEP scheduling 101: coordinate teachers, families, and services

Frequently Asked Questions

How do I set up one conference night?

Create a Sign-up Sheet with your time window and slot length. Share the link; parents choose a slot and both sides get confirmations and reminders.

Will Doodle work with our school calendar?

Yes. Connect Google, Microsoft, or Apple calendars. Booked meetings block your calendar instantly and prevent double booking across classes.

Can multiple guardians join one meeting?

Yes. Allow extra invitees, add a Zoom or Teams link, and include notes like parking or room info. You can also add interpreter sessions as dedicated slots.

Is parent data private and secure?

Yes. Doodle complies with GDPR, SOC 2, and CCPA. You control what info is collected, who sees your page, and can restrict booking to your community.

What if my availability changes?

Update your Booking Page or Sign-up Sheet anytime. New rules apply instantly. You can close slots, add buffers, or send a message to all booked parents.

Make parent scheduling the easiest part of your week

Free to start. Pro from $6.95/user/month. Simplify parent meetings and cut no-shows.

