Schedule Parent meetings with zero back and forth
Trusted by schools and districts for parent engagement
Set conference windows once and let parents self-book
Doodle checks your calendar, avoids overlaps, and sends instant confirmations. Less chasing emails, more time for real conversations.
Coordinate across guardians, teachers, and translators
Offer in-person or video options, add buffers, and limit slots per family so everyone gets a time that works.
Look prepared and reduce no-shows
Branded invites set expectations, reminders keep parents on track, and time zones are handled automatically for traveling or remote families.
Plans built to save you time
and fit your budget
Free
For individuals getting started with simple scheduling $0 for one user Free includes
Unlimited Group Polls
Unlimited Sign-up Sheets
One Booking Page
One 1:1
Google Meet and Zoom web conferencing
Collect payments with Stripe
Basic AI-generated meeting descriptions
Pro
For professionals who want smarter scheduling $6.95 per user per month paid annually All Free features, plus
No ads
Unlimited Group Poll time slots
Unlimited Sign-up Sheets
Unlimited Booking Pages
Unlimited 1:1s
Custom branding
Microsoft Teams and Webex conferencing
Collect payments with Stripe
Advanced AI-generated meeting descriptions
Team
For teams who need increased productivity and collaboration $8.95 per user per month paid annually All Pro features, plus
Admin Console
Roles and permissions
Co-host events
Book on behalf
Activity reports
Enterprise
For enterprises and large teams looking for enhanced customization, control and support All Team features, plus
Priority support
Single sign-on
Onboarding & training
99.9% availability SLA
Features built for parent-teacher scheduling
Sync Google, Microsoft, or Apple calendars
so booked slots appear instantly. Share a Booking Page for conferences and Doodle will prevent double booking across your classes.
Show live availability in weekly or monthly views
Parents pick a time that fits around work shifts; you set durations, buffers, and cutoffs to keep the evening running on time.
Add school logo, colors, and must-know details
Room number, parking, Zoom link... Every invite looks official and gives parents what they need to arrive prepared.
Meet GDPR, SOC 2, and CCPA standards
Control what information families share, limit visibility to your community, and keep student data protected without extra IT tickets.
Need a multi-teacher meeting
or IEP planning session? Use Group Polls to propose times, collect votes from guardians and staff, then lock the final choice and send the link.
Publish conference night sign-ups in minutes
Set slot counts, cap per family, add interpreter sessions, and auto-waitlist when times fill. No spreadsheets required.
Sync Google, Microsoft, or Apple calendars
so booked slots appear instantly. Share a Booking Page for conferences and Doodle will prevent double booking across your classes.
Show live availability in weekly or monthly views
Parents pick a time that fits around work shifts; you set durations, buffers, and cutoffs to keep the evening running on time.
Add school logo, colors, and must-know details
Room number, parking, Zoom link... Every invite looks official and gives parents what they need to arrive prepared.
Meet GDPR, SOC 2, and CCPA standards
Control what information families share, limit visibility to your community, and keep student data protected without extra IT tickets.
Need a multi-teacher meeting
or IEP planning session? Use Group Polls to propose times, collect votes from guardians and staff, then lock the final choice and send the link.
Publish conference night sign-ups in minutes
Set slot counts, cap per family, add interpreter sessions, and auto-waitlist when times fill. No spreadsheets required.
Work with your favorite tools
iCloud
Zoom
Outlook
Microsoft Teams
Zapier
Webex
Google Meet
Stripe
Microsoft Exchange
Google Calendar
Office 365
350M+ meetings scheduled smarter
We set up fall conferences in under an hour. Parents booked themselves and we had zero double bookings.
Reminders halved no-shows. I could add interpreter slots and keep each family to one time.
The Booking Page felt professional and clear. Families knew where to go and what to bring.
Enterprise-grade security for teams of any size
Learn more about System and Organization Controls (SOC) for Service Organizations at AICPA.org.
Resources for better
parent meetings
Frequently Asked Questions
How do I set up one conference night?
Create a Sign-up Sheet with your time window and slot length. Share the link; parents choose a slot and both sides get confirmations and reminders.
Will Doodle work with our school calendar?
Yes. Connect Google, Microsoft, or Apple calendars. Booked meetings block your calendar instantly and prevent double booking across classes.
Can multiple guardians join one meeting?
Yes. Allow extra invitees, add a Zoom or Teams link, and include notes like parking or room info. You can also add interpreter sessions as dedicated slots.
Is parent data private and secure?
Yes. Doodle complies with GDPR, SOC 2, and CCPA. You control what info is collected, who sees your page, and can restrict booking to your community.
What if my availability changes?
Update your Booking Page or Sign-up Sheet anytime. New rules apply instantly. You can close slots, add buffers, or send a message to all booked parents.