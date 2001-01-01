Create a Doodle

Trusted by educational consultants and organizations worldwide

Simplify scheduling across campuses

Share one Booking Page for discovery calls, site visits and check-ins. Doodle handles availability, reminders and rescheduling so you get hours back each week.

Coordinate multi-stakeholder meetings fast

Let superintendents, principals and vendor partners pick times that fit. Group Polls surface the best slot without reply-all chains or misaligned time zones.

Look buttoned-up on every engagement

Branded invites, automated confirmations and smart buffers keep you on time and prepared, reducing no-shows and protecting your reputation.

Plans built to save you time and fit your budget

Free

For individuals getting started with simple scheduling $0 for one user Free includes

  • Unlimited Group Polls

  • Unlimited Sign-up Sheets

  • One Booking Page

  • One 1:1

  • Google Meet and Zoom web conferencing

  • Collect payments with Stripe

  • Basic AI-generated meeting descriptions

Pro

For professionals who want smarter scheduling $6.95 per user per month paid annually All Free features, plus

  • No ads

  • Unlimited Group Poll time slots

  • Unlimited Sign-up Sheets

  • Unlimited Booking Pages

  • Unlimited 1:1s

  • Custom branding

  • Microsoft Teams and Webex conferencing

  • Collect payments with Stripe

  • Advanced AI-generated meeting descriptions

Team

For teams who need increased productivity and collaboration $8.95 per user per month paid annually All Pro features, plus

  • Admin Console

  • Roles and permissions

  • Co-host events

  • Book on behalf

  • Activity reports

Enterprise

For enterprises and large teams looking for enhanced customization, control and support All Team features, plus

  • Priority support

  • Single sign-on

  • Onboarding & training

  • 99.9% availability SLA

Built for how Educational consultants meet

Prevent double bookings

while you travel between schools or switch client accounts. Connect Google, Microsoft or Apple calendars and launch Zoom, Teams or Webex in one click.

Real-time availability reflects your changing travel days

PD sessions and board meetings. Share one link; Doodle shows the right time zone to every stakeholder.

Add your logo, colors, prep notes and required fields

Set meeting types like intake, on-site visit or debrief so every booking is consistent and client-ready.

Control invitee info

approvals and data retention to meet district requirements. GDPR, SOC 2, CCPA and Cyber Verify Level 3 safeguards protect student and staff data.

Use Group Polls to align

busy committees, adoption panels or advisory boards. Offer a few windows, set a deadline, then lock the winning time without endless emails.

Create Sign-up Sheets for

parent forums, PD workshops or classroom observations. Limit seats, add session descriptions and let participants self-select time slots.

Work with your favorite tools

One-click meetings from anywhere.

iCloud

Zoom

Outlook

Microsoft Teams

Zapier

Webex

Google Meet

Stripe

Microsoft Exchange

Google Calendar

Office 365

350M+ meetings scheduled smarter

But don't take our word for it.

Even solo, I’d still buy Doodle. It clears admin so I can focus on impact.

DF

Doug F.

Educational Consultant

Doodle is my assistant for district meetings—clients book themselves, no email chase.

BT

Ben T.

K-12 Strategy Consultant

Group Polls aligned our adoption committee in a day, not a week.

LP

Lori P.

Instructional Consultant

Enterprise-grade security for teams of any size

Trusted to cover your most complex security & compliance needs — no IT team required.
Learn more about System and Organization Controls (SOC) for Service Organizations at AICPA.org.

Tips and resources for Educational consultants

Stay sharp with tips on scheduling, meetings, and productivity made for educational consultants.

Landing stakeholder panels quickly with Doodle Group Polls

Running district-wide workshops: agendas, sign-ups and reminders

Frequently Asked Questions

How do I manage discovery calls, school visits and check-ins from one place?

Create separate meeting types on your Booking Page with different durations, buffers and locations. Share one link and let clients pick what they need.

Can I connect multiple calendars or video tools?

Yes. Sync Google, Microsoft or Apple calendars and integrate Zoom, Teams or Webex. Doodle checks conflicts across connected calendars to prevent double booking.

How do I schedule with large committees across districts?

Use a Group Poll to propose a few windows. Set a response deadline, restrict options and lock the final time once the votes are in.

Is student or parent data protected?

Yes. We meet GDPR, SOC 2, CCPA and Cyber Verify Level 3. You control what fields are collected and who can book.

My availability changes weekly—can Doodle keep up?

Absolutely. Update hours anytime, add time-zone smart slots, block travel days or set date-specific overrides. Your Booking Page updates instantly.

Win back billable hours with effortless scheduling

Start free. Pro from $6.95/user/month. Book meetings faster and reduce no-shows.

No credit card required.