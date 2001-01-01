Scheduling for Educational consultants that wins time
Simplify scheduling across campuses
Share one Booking Page for discovery calls, site visits and check-ins. Doodle handles availability, reminders and rescheduling so you get hours back each week.
Coordinate multi-stakeholder meetings fast
Let superintendents, principals and vendor partners pick times that fit. Group Polls surface the best slot without reply-all chains or misaligned time zones.
Look buttoned-up on every engagement
Branded invites, automated confirmations and smart buffers keep you on time and prepared, reducing no-shows and protecting your reputation.
Plans built to save you time
and fit your budget
Free
For individuals getting started with simple scheduling $0 for one user Free includes
Unlimited Group Polls
Unlimited Sign-up Sheets
One Booking Page
One 1:1
Google Meet and Zoom web conferencing
Collect payments with Stripe
Basic AI-generated meeting descriptions
Pro
For professionals who want smarter scheduling $6.95 per user per month paid annually All Free features, plus
No ads
Unlimited Group Poll time slots
Unlimited Sign-up Sheets
Unlimited Booking Pages
Unlimited 1:1s
Custom branding
Microsoft Teams and Webex conferencing
Collect payments with Stripe
Advanced AI-generated meeting descriptions
Team
For teams who need increased productivity and collaboration $8.95 per user per month paid annually All Pro features, plus
Admin Console
Roles and permissions
Co-host events
Book on behalf
Activity reports
Enterprise
For enterprises and large teams looking for enhanced customization, control and support All Team features, plus
Priority support
Single sign-on
Onboarding & training
99.9% availability SLA
Built for how Educational consultants meet
Prevent double bookings
while you travel between schools or switch client accounts. Connect Google, Microsoft or Apple calendars and launch Zoom, Teams or Webex in one click.
Real-time availability reflects your changing travel days
PD sessions and board meetings. Share one link; Doodle shows the right time zone to every stakeholder.
Add your logo, colors, prep notes and required fields
Set meeting types like intake, on-site visit or debrief so every booking is consistent and client-ready.
Control invitee info
approvals and data retention to meet district requirements. GDPR, SOC 2, CCPA and Cyber Verify Level 3 safeguards protect student and staff data.
Use Group Polls to align
busy committees, adoption panels or advisory boards. Offer a few windows, set a deadline, then lock the winning time without endless emails.
Create Sign-up Sheets for
parent forums, PD workshops or classroom observations. Limit seats, add session descriptions and let participants self-select time slots.
Work with your favorite tools
iCloud
Zoom
Outlook
Microsoft Teams
Zapier
Webex
Google Meet
Stripe
Microsoft Exchange
Google Calendar
Office 365
350M+ meetings scheduled smarter
Even solo, I’d still buy Doodle. It clears admin so I can focus on impact.
Doodle is my assistant for district meetings—clients book themselves, no email chase.
Group Polls aligned our adoption committee in a day, not a week.
Enterprise-grade security for teams of any size
Tips and resources for
Educational consultants
Frequently Asked Questions
How do I manage discovery calls, school visits and check-ins from one place?
Create separate meeting types on your Booking Page with different durations, buffers and locations. Share one link and let clients pick what they need.
Can I connect multiple calendars or video tools?
Yes. Sync Google, Microsoft or Apple calendars and integrate Zoom, Teams or Webex. Doodle checks conflicts across connected calendars to prevent double booking.
How do I schedule with large committees across districts?
Use a Group Poll to propose a few windows. Set a response deadline, restrict options and lock the final time once the votes are in.
Is student or parent data protected?
Yes. We meet GDPR, SOC 2, CCPA and Cyber Verify Level 3. You control what fields are collected and who can book.
My availability changes weekly—can Doodle keep up?
Absolutely. Update hours anytime, add time-zone smart slots, block travel days or set date-specific overrides. Your Booking Page updates instantly.