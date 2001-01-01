Scheduling built for Advisors & Counselors
Trusted by advising and counseling teams worldwide
Reclaim hours from email tag
Share a Booking Page for advising, drop-ins and progress check-ins. Doodle handles confirmations, reminders and reschedules so you focus on students, not calendars.
Coordinate every meeting in one place
Run 1:1s, parent conferences and workshops without juggling tools. Share availability across teams and campuses and avoid double booking with real-time updates.
Show up prepared and on time
Branded invites, buffer times and intake questions set expectations. Automatic reminders and timezone handling reduce no-shows for in-person and virtual meetings.
Plans built to save you time
and fit your budget
Free
For individuals getting started with simple scheduling $0 for one user Free includes
Unlimited Group Polls
Unlimited Sign-up Sheets
One Booking Page
One 1:1
Google Meet and Zoom web conferencing
Collect payments with Stripe
Basic AI-generated meeting descriptions
Pro
For professionals who want smarter scheduling $6.95 per user per month paid annually All Free features, plus
No ads
Unlimited Group Poll time slots
Unlimited Sign-up Sheets
Unlimited Booking Pages
Unlimited 1:1s
Custom branding
Microsoft Teams and Webex conferencing
Collect payments with Stripe
Advanced AI-generated meeting descriptions
Team
For teams who need increased productivity and collaboration $8.95 per user per month paid annually All Pro features, plus
Admin Console
Roles and permissions
Co-host events
Book on behalf
Activity reports
Enterprise
For enterprises and large teams looking for enhanced customization, control and support All Team features, plus
Priority support
Single sign-on
Onboarding & training
99.9% availability SLA
Features that fit advising workflows
Connect your Google, Microsoft or Apple
calendar and never retype a meeting link. Doodle respects busy blocks and auto-adds Zoom, Teams or Webex so students get the right details instantly.
Real-time availability means no overlaps
Students see your open times in weekly or monthly views with timezone support for remote learners and study abroad.
Add your department logo, colors and instructions
Collect key details with custom questions (ID, major, reason). Send polished confirmations that reduce pre-meeting back-and-forth.
Protect student info with GDPR, SOC 2 and CCPA controls
Limit fields, require approval when needed and keep bookings private. Supports FERPA-friendly workflows without extra IT burden.
Use Group Polls to align
advisors, faculty and support staff for care teams, IEPs or committee meetings. Set deadlines, limit options then lock the final time.
Create Sign-up Sheets for
orientation advising, FAFSA nights, wellness screenings or career fairs. Set capacity, buffers and locations to keep traffic steady and reduce wait times.
Work with your favorite tools
iCloud
Zoom
Outlook
Microsoft Teams
Zapier
Webex
Google Meet
Stripe
Microsoft Exchange
Google Calendar
Office 365
350M+ meetings scheduled smarter
Doodle cut our email ping-pong in half. Students book, reschedule and show up—my caseload stays on track.
I run office hours, crisis check-ins and parent meetings from one link. Reminders mean fewer missed appointments.
Group Polls made coordinating care team meetings painless—we found a time across five calendars in minutes.
Enterprise-grade security for teams of any size
Learn more about System and Organization Controls (SOC) for Service Organizations at AICPA.org.
Resources for
Advisors & Counselors
Frequently Asked Questions
Can I set weekly advising hours and drop-ins?
Yes. Create a Booking Page for 1:1s and a Sign-up Sheet for drop-ins. Students choose a time and get confirmations and reminders automatically.
Does Doodle sync with Outlook or Google calendar and Zoom/Teams?
Yes. Connect once and Doodle blocks busy times, adds meeting links and updates your calendar in real time.
Can I collect student information, major or reason for visit?
Yes. Add custom questions to your Booking Page so you get what you need before the meeting.
Is student data private?
Yes. Doodle is GDPR, SOC 2 and CCPA compliant. You control what info is collected, who can book and we support FERPA-friendly practices.
My availability changes during peak periods. Can Doodle keep up?
Yes. Set different hours by day or week, add buffers, block time fast and your Booking Page updates instantly.