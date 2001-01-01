Create a Doodle

Scheduling built for Advisors & Counselors

Manage advising meetings, drop-ins and parent check-ins without emails or phone tags. Share one link, sync your calendar and let students book time that fits.

A graphic image showing two people coordinating an educational meeting times over text

Trusted by advising and counseling teams worldwide

A banner of five logos that act as social proof for Doodle being used in an Education setting: MIT, Princeton, Tutor.com, Coursera, Standford University
Reclaim hours from email tag

Share a Booking Page for advising, drop-ins and progress check-ins. Doodle handles confirmations, reminders and reschedules so you focus on students, not calendars.

A list view of a group poll with votes for different time slots
Coordinate every meeting in one place

Run 1:1s, parent conferences and workshops without juggling tools. Share availability across teams and campuses and avoid double booking with real-time updates.

A sign up sheet for office hours with three different options to sign up
Show up prepared and on time

Branded invites, buffer times and intake questions set expectations. Automatic reminders and timezone handling reduce no-shows for in-person and virtual meetings.

Email reminder pop up that says reminder: faculty meeting is coming up in one day.

Plans built to save you time and fit your budget

Free

For individuals getting started with simple scheduling $0 for one user Free includes

  • Unlimited Group Polls

  • Unlimited Sign-up Sheets

  • One Booking Page

  • One 1:1

  • Google Meet and Zoom web conferencing

  • Collect payments with Stripe

  • Basic AI-generated meeting descriptions

Pro

For professionals who want smarter scheduling $6.95 per user per month paid annually All Free features, plus

  • No ads

  • Unlimited Group Poll time slots

  • Unlimited Sign-up Sheets

  • Unlimited Booking Pages

  • Unlimited 1:1s

  • Custom branding

  • Microsoft Teams and Webex conferencing

  • Collect payments with Stripe

  • Advanced AI-generated meeting descriptions

Team

For teams who need increased productivity and collaboration $8.95 per user per month paid annually All Pro features, plus

  • Admin Console

  • Roles and permissions

  • Co-host events

  • Book on behalf

  • Activity reports

Enterprise

For enterprises and large teams looking for enhanced customization, control and support All Team features, plus

  • Priority support

  • Single sign-on

  • Onboarding & training

  • 99.9% availability SLA

Features that fit advising workflows

Connect your Google, Microsoft or Apple

calendar and never retype a meeting link. Doodle respects busy blocks and auto-adds Zoom, Teams or Webex so students get the right details instantly.

Real-time availability means no overlaps

Students see your open times in weekly or monthly views with timezone support for remote learners and study abroad.

Add your department logo, colors and instructions

Collect key details with custom questions (ID, major, reason). Send polished confirmations that reduce pre-meeting back-and-forth.

Protect student info with GDPR, SOC 2 and CCPA controls

Limit fields, require approval when needed and keep bookings private. Supports FERPA-friendly workflows without extra IT burden.

Use Group Polls to align

advisors, faculty and support staff for care teams, IEPs or committee meetings. Set deadlines, limit options then lock the final time.

Create Sign-up Sheets for

orientation advising, FAFSA nights, wellness screenings or career fairs. Set capacity, buffers and locations to keep traffic steady and reduce wait times.

Work with your favorite tools

One-click meetings from anywhere.

iCloud logo centered on a grid-patterned background.

iCloud

Zoom logo centered on a grid-patterned background.

Zoom

Outlook logo centered on a grid-patterned background.

Outlook

Microsoft Teams logo centered on a grid-patterned background.

Microsoft Teams

Zapier logo centered on a grid-patterned background.

Zapier

Webex mobile logo centered on a grid-patterned background.

Webex

Google Meet logo centered on a grid-patterned background.

Google Meet

Stripe logo centered on a grid-patterned background.

Stripe

Microsoft Exchange logo centered on a grid-patterned background.

Microsoft Exchange

Google Calendar logo centered on a grid-patterned background.

Google Calendar

Microsoft Office 365 logo centered on a grid-patterned background.

Office 365

350M+ meetings scheduled smarter

But don't take our word for it.

G2 Spring 2025 badges showing three awards: Grid Leader for Small Business, Users Love Us, and High Performer.

Doodle cut our email ping-pong in half. Students book, reschedule and show up—my caseload stays on track.

AT

Alex T.

Academic Advisor

I run office hours, crisis check-ins and parent meetings from one link. Reminders mean fewer missed appointments.

JR

Jordan R.

Tutor

Group Polls made coordinating care team meetings painless—we found a time across five calendars in minutes.

KL

Kim L.

School Counselor

Four logos including cyberverify level 3, GDPR, CCPA, and SOC2 Type II
Four security compliance badges: MSPAlliance Cyber Verify Level 3 certification, a European GDPR compliance icon with a lock and EU stars, a CCPA complicance icon, and AICPA SOC (System and Organization Controls) certification.

Enterprise-grade security for teams of any size

Trusted to cover your most complex security & compliance needs — no IT team required.
Learn more about System and Organization Controls (SOC) for Service Organizations at AICPA.org.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can I set weekly advising hours and drop-ins?

Yes. Create a Booking Page for 1:1s and a Sign-up Sheet for drop-ins. Students choose a time and get confirmations and reminders automatically.

Does Doodle sync with Outlook or Google calendar and Zoom/Teams?

Yes. Connect once and Doodle blocks busy times, adds meeting links and updates your calendar in real time.

Can I collect student information, major or reason for visit?

Yes. Add custom questions to your Booking Page so you get what you need before the meeting.

Is student data private?

Yes. Doodle is GDPR, SOC 2 and CCPA compliant. You control what info is collected, who can book and we support FERPA-friendly practices.

My availability changes during peak periods. Can Doodle keep up?

Yes. Set different hours by day or week, add buffers, block time fast and your Booking Page updates instantly.

Give students faster access to you

Free plan available; Pro from $6.95/user/mo. Spend less time scheduling and more time advising.

