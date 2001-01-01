Create a Doodle

Used by Admin & Staff across leading institutions

Automate parent‑teacher conferences, staff 1:1s, campus tours, and intake meetings

Share one link so people book themselves. Slash phone tag and manual calendar updates.

Coordinate cross‑department calendars, rooms, and service desks

One view of availability reduces conflicts and keeps principals, counselors, nurses, and vendors on the same page.

Automatic confirmations, reminders, and branded invites reduce no‑shows and present a polished office

Export attendance and notes for accurate records and smooth follow‑through.

Plans built to save you time and fit your budget

Free

For individuals getting started with simple scheduling $0 for one user Free includes

  • Unlimited Group Polls

  • Unlimited Sign-up Sheets

  • One Booking Page

  • One 1:1

  • Google Meet and Zoom web conferencing

  • Collect payments with Stripe

  • Basic AI-generated meeting descriptions

Pro

For professionals who want smarter scheduling $6.95 per user per month paid annually All Free features, plus

  • No ads

  • Unlimited Group Poll time slots

  • Unlimited Sign-up Sheets

  • Unlimited Booking Pages

  • Unlimited 1:1s

  • Custom branding

  • Microsoft Teams and Webex conferencing

  • Collect payments with Stripe

  • Advanced AI-generated meeting descriptions

Team

For teams who need increased productivity and collaboration $8.95 per user per month paid annually All Pro features, plus

  • Admin Console

  • Roles and permissions

  • Co-host events

  • Book on behalf

  • Activity reports

Enterprise

For enterprises and large teams looking for enhanced customization, control and support All Team features, plus

  • Priority support

  • Single sign-on

  • Onboarding & training

  • 99.9% availability SLA

Built for the way school offices run

Connect Google, Microsoft, or Apple calendars

auto‑check conflicts; add Zoom, Teams, or Webex links. Create meetings in seconds for principals, counselors, HR, or facilities.

Real‑time availability across time zones and bell schedules

See open rooms and staff at a glance; Doodle prevents double bookings and updates as calendars change.

Brand Booking Pages with school name, logo, and colors

Add intake questions so families arrive prepared for IEPs, registrations, or financial aid meetings.

Keep data safe with GDPR, SOC 2, CCPA, and Cyber Verify Level 3

Role‑based access, SSO, and FERPA‑aligned workflows help Admin & Staff meet district policies.

Use Group Polls to find times for staff meetings, committees, or PD days

Set deadlines, limit options, and lock the final time once leadership approves.

Publish Sign‑up Sheets for conferences, volunteer shifts ...

campus tours, or laptop pickup. Control caps, buffers, and locations without juggling spreadsheets.

Work with your favorite tools

One-click meetings from anywhere.

iCloud

Zoom

Outlook

Microsoft Teams

Zapier

Webex

Google Meet

Stripe

Microsoft Exchange

Google Calendar

Office 365

350M+ meetings scheduled smarter

But don't take our word for it.

Parents book themselves. Our phones are finally quiet.

Lena M.

School Office Manager

Doodle coordinates PD, interviews, and IEPs with zero double bookings.

Carlos R.

District Admin Assistant

Reminders cut no-shows in half and our pages look official.

Tina S.

Registrar

Enterprise-grade security for teams of any size

Trusted to cover your most complex security & compliance needs — no IT team required.
Learn more about System and Organization Controls (SOC) for Service Organizations at AICPA.org.

Resources for Admin & Staff

Best practices to streamline school office scheduling, meetings, and calendar management.

How to run stress-free parent-teacher sign-ups

Committee meetings that actually start on time

A registrar's guide to conflict-free room scheduling

Frequently Asked Questions

Can we manage parent‑teacher conferences across grades?

Yes. Create Sign‑up Sheets per grade or teacher, set slot limits and buffers, and share a single link. Families pick times; confirmations and reminders go out automatically.

Does Doodle work with our calendar and video tools?

Yes. Connect Google Calendar, Outlook, or Apple, plus Zoom, Teams, or Webex. SSO is available on enterprise plans.

Can we schedule rooms and service desks?

Yes. Use Booking Pages for counseling, registrar, or tech pickup. Assign locations, add check‑in questions, and see real‑time availability to avoid double bookings.

Is Doodle FERPA friendly and secure?

We protect data with GDPR, SOC 2, CCPA, and Cyber Verify Level 3. You control what is collected, who can book, and how long data is retained.

Our availability changes weekly. Can Doodle keep up?

Yes. Set recurring hours, one‑off windows, holidays, buffers, and time‑zone rules. Update any time; your Booking Pages reflect changes instantly.

Give your office a scheduling assistant

Start free. Save hours every week across your calendar and meetings.

