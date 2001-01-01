Simple scheduling for school admin & staff
Used by Admin & Staff across leading institutions
Automate parent‑teacher conferences, staff 1:1s, campus tours, and intake meetings
Share one link so people book themselves. Slash phone tag and manual calendar updates.
Coordinate cross‑department calendars, rooms, and service desks
One view of availability reduces conflicts and keeps principals, counselors, nurses, and vendors on the same page.
Automatic confirmations, reminders, and branded invites reduce no‑shows and present a polished office
Export attendance and notes for accurate records and smooth follow‑through.
Plans built to save you time
and fit your budget
Free
For individuals getting started with simple scheduling $0 for one user Free includes
Unlimited Group Polls
Unlimited Sign-up Sheets
One Booking Page
One 1:1
Google Meet and Zoom web conferencing
Collect payments with Stripe
Basic AI-generated meeting descriptions
Pro
For professionals who want smarter scheduling $6.95 per user per month paid annually All Free features, plus
No ads
Unlimited Group Poll time slots
Unlimited Sign-up Sheets
Unlimited Booking Pages
Unlimited 1:1s
Custom branding
Microsoft Teams and Webex conferencing
Collect payments with Stripe
Advanced AI-generated meeting descriptions
Team
For teams who need increased productivity and collaboration $8.95 per user per month paid annually All Pro features, plus
Admin Console
Roles and permissions
Co-host events
Book on behalf
Activity reports
Enterprise
For enterprises and large teams looking for enhanced customization, control and support All Team features, plus
Priority support
Single sign-on
Onboarding & training
99.9% availability SLA
Built for the way school offices run
Connect Google, Microsoft, or Apple calendars
auto‑check conflicts; add Zoom, Teams, or Webex links. Create meetings in seconds for principals, counselors, HR, or facilities.
Real‑time availability across time zones and bell schedules
See open rooms and staff at a glance; Doodle prevents double bookings and updates as calendars change.
Brand Booking Pages with school name, logo, and colors
Add intake questions so families arrive prepared for IEPs, registrations, or financial aid meetings.
Keep data safe with GDPR, SOC 2, CCPA, and Cyber Verify Level 3
Role‑based access, SSO, and FERPA‑aligned workflows help Admin & Staff meet district policies.
Use Group Polls to find times for staff meetings, committees, or PD days
Set deadlines, limit options, and lock the final time once leadership approves.
Publish Sign‑up Sheets for conferences, volunteer shifts ...
campus tours, or laptop pickup. Control caps, buffers, and locations without juggling spreadsheets.
Connect Google, Microsoft, or Apple calendars
auto‑check conflicts; add Zoom, Teams, or Webex links. Create meetings in seconds for principals, counselors, HR, or facilities.
Real‑time availability across time zones and bell schedules
See open rooms and staff at a glance; Doodle prevents double bookings and updates as calendars change.
Brand Booking Pages with school name, logo, and colors
Add intake questions so families arrive prepared for IEPs, registrations, or financial aid meetings.
Keep data safe with GDPR, SOC 2, CCPA, and Cyber Verify Level 3
Role‑based access, SSO, and FERPA‑aligned workflows help Admin & Staff meet district policies.
Use Group Polls to find times for staff meetings, committees, or PD days
Set deadlines, limit options, and lock the final time once leadership approves.
Publish Sign‑up Sheets for conferences, volunteer shifts ...
campus tours, or laptop pickup. Control caps, buffers, and locations without juggling spreadsheets.
Work with your favorite tools
iCloud
Zoom
Outlook
Microsoft Teams
Zapier
Webex
Google Meet
Stripe
Microsoft Exchange
Google Calendar
Office 365
350M+ meetings scheduled smarter
Parents book themselves. Our phones are finally quiet.
Doodle coordinates PD, interviews, and IEPs with zero double bookings.
Reminders cut no-shows in half and our pages look official.
Enterprise-grade security for teams of any size
Learn more about System and Organization Controls (SOC) for Service Organizations at AICPA.org.
Resources for
Admin & Staff
Frequently Asked Questions
Can we manage parent‑teacher conferences across grades?
Yes. Create Sign‑up Sheets per grade or teacher, set slot limits and buffers, and share a single link. Families pick times; confirmations and reminders go out automatically.
Does Doodle work with our calendar and video tools?
Yes. Connect Google Calendar, Outlook, or Apple, plus Zoom, Teams, or Webex. SSO is available on enterprise plans.
Can we schedule rooms and service desks?
Yes. Use Booking Pages for counseling, registrar, or tech pickup. Assign locations, add check‑in questions, and see real‑time availability to avoid double bookings.
Is Doodle FERPA friendly and secure?
We protect data with GDPR, SOC 2, CCPA, and Cyber Verify Level 3. You control what is collected, who can book, and how long data is retained.
Our availability changes weekly. Can Doodle keep up?
Yes. Set recurring hours, one‑off windows, holidays, buffers, and time‑zone rules. Update any time; your Booking Pages reflect changes instantly.