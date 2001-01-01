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Products
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See what's coming
New Operating System of Time
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System for people and teams ready to stop drifting and start designing their days →
For groups
Group Poll
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Find the time that works best for everyone in your group.
Sign-up Sheet
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Create sign-ups for workshops, webinars, or events and let people choose which they would like to attend.
For individuals
1:1
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Offer a list of your available times, your client selects which works for them.
Booking Page
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Set up your booking page once, share your link, and let clients book time with you in a few clicks.
Features
Integrations
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Schedule smarter by connecting the tools you use everyday.
Collect payments
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Automatically collect payments as your time is booked.
Security
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Keep your data safe with enterprise-level security.
Industries
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Education
Healthcare & wellness
Professional services
Tech
Non-profit
Resources
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Blog
Case Studies
Help Center
Contact Sales
Pricing
Time institute
Create a Doodle
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Products
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Menu
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Products
See what's coming
ChevronDownIcon
New Operating System of Time
System for people and teams ready to stop drifting and start designing their days →
For groups
ChevronDownIcon
Group Poll
Find the time that works best for everyone in your group.
Sign-up Sheet
Create sign-ups for workshops, webinars, or events and let people choose which they would like to attend.
For individuals
ChevronDownIcon
1:1
Offer a list of your available times, your client selects which works for them.
Booking Page
Set up your booking page once, share your link, and let clients book time with you in a few clicks.
Features
ChevronDownIcon
Integrations
Schedule smarter by connecting the tools you use everyday.
Collect payments
Automatically collect payments as your time is booked.
Security
Keep your data safe with enterprise-level security.
Industries
ChevronDownIcon
Education
Healthcare & wellness
Professional services
Tech
Non-profit
Resources
ChevronDownIcon
Blog
Case Studies
Help Center
Contact Sales
Pricing
Time institute
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Be the first to know about the Operating System of Time.
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Description
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