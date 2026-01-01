Ir para o conteúdo principal

Meet Doodle, your scheduling ally.

Bring busy people together in moments. And end back-and-forth emails.

Ready to get started?

Get in touch or try it free

Doodle Featured in the News

  • entrepreneur-magazine
  • Forbes
  • fast-company
  • techrepublic-logo-vector
  • inc
  • HR
  • Business insider

Thousands of Doodle fans work inside enterprises like Cisco, Amazon, and Google. We take your privacy and security seriously.

calendar integrations illustration

Basic Calendar Integration

Doodle only stores your email and tokens - and nothing else. Your personal data - calendar, events and availability - are never stored in our database.

security illustration

Secure AWS Hosting

Doodle is hosted on AWS, which is certified for compliance under rigorous, internationally-recognized standards and codes of practice: ISO/IEC 27001:2013, 27017:2015 and 27018:2014.

cloudflare security

Cloudflare Security

We use Cloudflare for an added layer of DDoS protection.