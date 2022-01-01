Your perfect questionnaire, with Doodle

The mere fact of making a decision can waste a lot of time if we do not know how to organize ourselves.

In the case of having to rely on several people to decide something, the time spent on this action can increase exponentially and make us lose hours. That's why, with Doodle's online questionnaires, you can use them as a tool to save time and make the process easier.

As a Doodle user, you can organize your events, meetings and other social events with ease and in just a couple of clicks. For free, select "create questionnaire" and you are about to have your online questionnaire ready to answer your question.

How to create an online quiz

Once you have selected the "create questionnaire" button, you will need to follow the simple process guided by the Doodle questionnaire software. Select a title to let the people you want to invite know the context.

Next, you will need to insert the location of your event. The following description box will ensure that you give all the necessary information about the topic in question to those you will invite at the end of the process. Finally, fill it in with your name and e-mail address so that you can receive the results of your questionnaire.

After inserting this basic information, you can proceed to select the dates or information to ask in your new online questionnaire. Remember that you can choose as many dates or options as you wish, so that the probability of success of your action will be assured. In a few simple steps you will know the information you need to know.

Finally, it is time to invite the people who will answer your questionnaire. Insert their e-mail addresses and Doodle will automatically invite them. You can also send the direct link to your questionnaire by the electronic means of your choice: e-mail, social networks or electronic messaging.

Go for Doodle with its online questionnaires

Now that you have all the information at your fingertips, don't let doubts build up in your head. Get help with Doodle questionnaire software and gain time and quality in your work. Regardless of whether this work takes place in a personal or professional environment, you will come out ahead.