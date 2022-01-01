Take control of how you use Doodle like never before.

Report Illustration
Meeting Reports

Pull reports in seconds and analyse how your team is using Doodle.

Admin Illustration
Multi-level Admins*

Create Managers or Group Admins, with different permissions, who can supervise specific users or groups.

Groups Illustration
Groups*

Allow different departments to use Doodle in different ways.

Subscription Illustration
Subscriptions

Access invoices, change payment methods or add a billing contact all in one place.

Integrations illustration
Apps and Integrations*

From video conferencing to email integration - decide what your users can do with a few clicks.

Managing members Illustration
Managing Members

Easily add and remove users from your Doodle subscription, while having an overview of all seats.

* These features may vary on a Teams subscription