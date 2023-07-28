The process of picking times on individual days is something that our users are very familiar with when scheduling an event with Doodle, but what about scheduling events that span multiple days, such as a vacation with friends or a conference? Our users have frequently requested a multi-day feature, and we’re happy to say that multi-day event polls are now supported internationally on the Desktop Web version of Doodle!

This free new feature has already been available in the United States and Canada, and users in those locations have tested multi-day events and provided their feedback. During this testing period, around 65,000 multi-day event polls were created, and more than 250,000 people participated in those events. Based on the success of those polls, the time has come to roll this feature out to all of our users.

Scheduling a multi-day event is simple. Just click on a date, grab the green arrow, and select the number of days that you need.