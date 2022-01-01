Grow your customer base and your brand through outreach events.

Organize online and in-person Conferences, Webinars and Trainings with Sign-up Sheets.

Now available on our Premium plans

Hero SuS

Grow your business predictably

Generate revenue for your business through seamless event planning.

Sign up
Create an event, let anyone sign up

No need for participants to sign up for Doodle. Create an event and share it with your network.

right size
Right size your sessions

Have a limit on attendees per session to keep the group manageable

remote events
Schedule remote events

No matter which timezone you or your attendees are in, let Doodle do the heavy lifting

ghosting
Avoid ghosting

Send participants reminders before events to increase attendance

Sign up
Create an event, let anyone sign up

No need for participants to sign up for Doodle. Create an event and share it with your network.

right size
Right size your sessions

Have a limit on attendees per session to keep the group manageable

remote events
Schedule remote events

No matter which timezone you or your attendees are in, let Doodle do the heavy lifting

ghosting
Avoid ghosting

Send participants reminders before events to increase attendance

Sign up
Create an event, let anyone sign up

No need for participants to sign up for Doodle. Create an event and share it with your network.

right size
Right size your sessions

Have a limit on attendees per session to keep the group manageable

remote events
Schedule remote events

No matter which timezone you or your attendees are in, let Doodle do the heavy lifting

ghosting
Avoid ghosting

Send participants reminders before events to increase attendance

Sign up
Create an event, let anyone sign up

No need for participants to sign up for Doodle. Create an event and share it with your network.

right size
Right size your sessions

Have a limit on attendees per session to keep the group manageable

remote events
Schedule remote events

No matter which timezone you or your attendees are in, let Doodle do the heavy lifting

ghosting
Avoid ghosting

Send participants reminders before events to increase attendance

Sign-up Sheet Events for all your needs

Organize custom event registration pages for one-to-one and group events.

Grow your customer base through personalized and professional looking event registration pages.

entrepreneur image

What are we planning next on Sign-up Sheet?

Rooted in conversations with real customers, we have built a roadmap for this product’s development

Now

No Account Required for Event Registration: Your participants can sign up for any event without the hassle of creating a Doodle account. 

Delete your Sign-up Sheet once created

Now Image
Next image

Next

Setting a limit to the number of Participants per session: A much requested feature to right-size your sessions. 

Ability to export a Sign-up Sheets participant list, for those that need physical copies for an in-person session.

Later

Collecting information from participants ahead of an event, to help you better prepare as the organizer.

Add credibility while sharing your SUS participation link with a custom URL

later image