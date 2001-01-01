St. Patrick's Day is one of the most vibrant and exciting celebrations in Miami.

Every year, Miami celebrates the traditional Irish holiday with a range of events, activities and festivities. From parades to parties to pub crawls.

Whether you're Irish or want to get into the spirit, here are some of the best ways to celebrate and schedule St. Patrick's Day In Miami .

Taking part in a St. Patrick's Day parade

Let the roads and air be green for the day. Miami hosts several can’t miss parades, especially for St. Patrick's Day.

The St. Patrick's Day parade is laden with colorful floats, music, and dancers. You can join in the fun and cheer on all the parade participants as they march by. Be sure to wear green so you can get into the spirit of the celebration!

Experience the local Irish pubs

Nothing beats a trip to an Irish pub for the quintessential St. Patrick's Day experience.

Most pubs in Miami will have special events lined up on St. Patrick's Day, like live music and drink specials.

The most highly rated pubs in town include Mac's Club Deuce , Wynwood Brewing Company , The Standard Gastro Pub , and Durty Nelly's Irish Pub .

If you want to explore a little bit of what every one of these has to offer, why not join a pub crawl?

Get into the spirit of St. Patrick's Day by attending a local festival

The city hosts tons of annual festivals celebrating everything Irish for the day – here, you’ll find excellent music, dance, cuisine and more.

The South Beach St. Patrick's Day Festival is Miami's biggest and most popular. This free-to-join event celebrates the Irish holiday with live music, food, drinks and traditional Irish dancing. You’ll also come across street performers and vendors selling unique wares.

The Little Havana St. Patrick's Day Festival , in downtown Miami, features Cuban-style food, music, and live entertainment. You can also check out numerous local art galleries and stores around the area while enjoying the festive atmosphere.

The Wynwood St. Patrick's Day Festival is a must-visit for those looking for a taste of Irish culture in Miami. This outdoor festival offers a variety of live music, food, and craft beer tastings.

You'll also enjoy an array of traditional Irish activities, such as bagpipe performances, Irish dancing and Gaelic storytelling.

Treat your tastebuds to a traditional Irish meal

Miami has some of the most highly acclaimed Irish restaurants around. There is nothing quite like a hearty plate of Irish stew or a delicious plate of shepherd's pie. And, of course, every Irish meal would be complete with a pint of Guinness.

If you're looking for a great traditional Irish pub experience, consider stopping by either Finnegan's River or Murphy's Law Irish Pub . These establishments offer traditional Irish fares like corned beef, cabbage, shepherd's pie, and bangers and mash.

The Guinness-braised corned beef sandwich at Finnegan's River is considered one of their finest entrees – be sure to try it out if you haven’t before!

For a more upscale dining experience, you can try out the Claddagh Irish Pub and Restaurant . This spot serves classic dishes like fish and chips, fish chowder, and shepherd's pie but also offers some unique options like Guinness beef stew and Dublin coddle.

Enjoy the annual St. Patrick's Day Riverside Festival at The Wharf Miami

The Wharf Miami proudly hosts the St. Patrick's Day Riverside Festival, a family-friendly event featuring plenty of fun activities for all ages. Here, you’ll find the air laden with live music, while you indulge in all the activities offered, such as face painting, balloon art and more.

Of course, a St. Patrick's Day celebration would feel incomplete without delicious food and drinks. You’ll come across numerous vendors on hand serving traditional Irish cuisine, as well as refreshing beer and cocktails.

Bring a St. Patrick's Day party to your home

No better place than home, they say, and they’re right.

Why not invite your friends and family over for a day filled with traditional Irish fun?

Be sure to plan ahead and make the day special for them, and of course, for yourself as well.

You can try decorating your home with green and white, the Irish flag colors.

Either cook up a delicious three-course traditional Irish meal or order one from a local restaurant. Colcannon, Irish stew and Guinness are must-haves for St Paddy’s Day.

Traditional Irish music or an Irish-themed scavenger hunt are also sure to entertain your guests. Plus, you can bring out your competitive side with Irish-themed games like horseshoes, beer pong or limerick writing contests.

No matter how you decide to celebrate St. Patrick's Day, it's sure to be a fun time if you’ve got your loved ones with you.

Get a deeper understanding of Irish culture in Miami

Looking to dive into the Irish culture in Miami? There’s much to explore in the city.

To start, check out the St. Brendan Irish Arts Center, located in the Little Haiti neighborhood. Here, you'll find authentic Irish music, dance, theater performances and Irish language classes and workshops.

The American Irish Society of Miami is another impressive gateway into the Irish culture in Miami. This organization hosts several events throughout the year, such as lectures and social gatherings, which offer plenty of chances to learn more about Irish culture.

Culture finds its way across borders, seas, and societies – the Irish have an incredible history, dotted with serious challenges and sacrifices.

This St. Patrick's Day, why not spend some time enjoying the things your ancestors appreciated, for which they made several sacrifices, traveled across the Atlantic, and settled here?

It'll surely be worth it.