St. Patrick's Day is one of the most popular holidays celebrated worldwide and Los Angeles is no exception. Every March 17th, people flock to the city to enjoy traditional Irish festivities, green beer and all sorts of fun activities.

Don't know where to spend St. Patrick's Day? Don't worry, we've got you covered. We’ll explore the best ways to party as they do on the Emerald Isle. There are many ways to get your Irish on, from virtual events to outdoor activities, so let's see how you can celebrate and schedule your St. Patrick's Day.

The St. Patrick's Day Parade

What US City doesn’t love a parade for St Paddy? Well in LA there are two. The first is the St Patrick’s Day Parade which sees crowds line the streets of Downtown for a procession that features marching bands, floats, Irish dance groups, as well as a variety of enticements to keep you entertained. The route goes down Figueroa Street and ends at 5th Street.

If you’re after something with a more scenic, ocean view, the Hermosa Beach St. Patrick's Day Parade is one of the best in Los Angeles. It features floats, bands, dancers and more; all donning their best Celtic flare. Starting at 11am on Pier Avenue, it heads all the way down to the beach. After the parade, head to one of Hermosa Beach's many great bars and restaurants for a pint of Guinness or some Irish food.

Come out and soak up the rays as you celebrate St. Patrick's Day in style.

Irish Pubs in Los Angeles

Los Angeles is home to a large Irish population and that means there are plenty of great Irish pubs in the city to celebrate St. Patrick's Day.

The Celtic Tiger, in Hollywood, always has a great atmosphere. The pub has a large outdoor patio area that's perfect for enjoying a pint of Guinness (or two) while people-watching on Hollywood Boulevard.

If you're looking for something a bit more traditional then head to Tom Bergin's Tavern in Mid City. This historic tavern has served Irish comfort food and drinks since 1936 and is always packed on St. Patrick's Day. The green beer is a must.

In Koreatown, Casey's Irish Bar is great for something a little different. Well known for its lively atmosphere and tasty Irish-Korean fusion dishes, including kimchi potato pancakes and bulgogi shepherd's pie, they also have an extensive list of Irish whiskeys and craft beers to choose from.

Saint Patrick's Market at Angel City Market

The Saint Patrick's Market at Angel City Brewery is an annual event that takes place on the Saturday before Saint Patrick's Day. The market features over 50 vendors selling Irish food, drinks and merchandise. There is also live music from Irish bands and plenty of Guinness to go around. If you’re looking for that special something for friends or family there’s a good chance you can find it here.

Patrick's Day Bar Crawl in Santa Monica

The Irish like a party and if you head down to Santa Monica you may just find something to live up to their expectations. The Santa Monica St. Patrick's Day Bar Crawl takes place annually along Santa Monica Boulevard and features some of the best bars in the area. Eat, drink and jig your way to a memorable day.

Get a taste of Irish culture during St. Patrick's Day celebrations in LA

If the parade isn’t quite your scene, other popular events include the Irish Festival, the Irish Film Festival and the Irish Music Festival. Each offers a rich taste of Celtic culture and a chance for visitors to experience a little of what the Emerald Isle is famed for.

Farmer's Market St. Patrick's Day Celebration

It might seem a little left field, but a great way to get into the Irish spirit could be a trip to your local farmer's market?

Many markets will be offering special Irish-themed items in honor of the holiday, so you’ll have just what you need to make a traditional Irish meal. Think potatoes, cabbage, carrots, onions, and of course, plenty of green vegetables.

Not in the mood for cooking? No problem. You’ll find plenty of prepared food options available too. Everything from Irish Soda Bread to Corned Beef and Cabbage. Be sure to grab some shamrock cookies or a green cupcake to sweeten your day.

A Flogging Molly Concert Will Rock You Out

There’s one last memorable way we think could have you celebrating St. Patrick's Day like no other - a Flogging Molly concert . This Irish-American punk rock band always puts on an amazing show and their music is sure to get you on your feet.