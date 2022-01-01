Få kontrol over, hvordan du bruger Doodle, som aldrig før.
Meeting Reports
Pull reports in seconds and analyse how your team is using Doodle.
Multi-level Admins*
Create Managers or Group Admins, with different permissions, who can supervise specific users or groups.
Groups*
Allow different departments to use Doodle in different ways.
Subscriptions
Access invoices, change payment methods or add a billing contact all in one place.
Apps and Integrations*
From video conferencing to email integration - decide what your users can do with a few clicks.
Managing Members
Easily add and remove users from your Doodle subscription, while having an overview of all seats.
* These features may vary on a Teams subscription