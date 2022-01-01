Meet your scheduling sidekick

Take control of your time and schedule smarter with Doodle.

No credit card required.

Hero Desktop /aud-lp12
Hero Tablet /aud-lp12

Legal teams get more done with Doodle.

Client consultations
Team coordination
Strategy sessions
Client intake
Case review meetings
Mediation sessions
Trainings
Contract negotiations
Partner meetings

It's about time your schedule works for you

Take control of the chaos

See all of your events and gather availability to get things done fast, all in one place.

A woman smiling because her schedule is good.
Your meeting done your way

Easily schedule a group or 1:1 and customize invites to match your brand.

happy person
Go with your flow

Automate reminders and follow ups, and integrate with your favorite apps to save time for what matters most.

An illustration with different meetings taking place

Whatever you need, we've got a meeting for that

Doodle Group Poll Icon
Group Poll

Open availability and let people vote to find the option that suits everyone.

Doodle Booking Page Icon
Booking Page

Set your unique availability and create a link to let people book time with you.

Doodle one on one icon
1:1

Select a list of specific times and let someone select their favorite.

Sign up sheets
Sign-up Sheet

Create as many events as you need and let people sign up in their favorite slot.

Doodle Group Poll Icon
Group Poll

Open availability and let people vote to find the option that suits everyone.

Doodle Booking Page Icon
Booking Page

Set your unique availability and create a link to let people book time with you.

Doodle one on one icon
1:1

Select a list of specific times and let someone select their favorite.

Sign up sheets
Sign-up Sheet

Create as many events as you need and let people sign up in their favorite slot.

Doodle Group Poll Icon
Group Poll

Open availability and let people vote to find the option that suits everyone.

Doodle Booking Page Icon
Booking Page

Set your unique availability and create a link to let people book time with you.

Doodle one on one icon
1:1

Select a list of specific times and let someone select their favorite.

Sign up sheets
Sign-up Sheet

Create as many events as you need and let people sign up in their favorite slot.

Doodle Group Poll Icon
Group Poll

Open availability and let people vote to find the option that suits everyone.

Doodle Booking Page Icon
Booking Page

Set your unique availability and create a link to let people book time with you.

Doodle one on one icon
1:1

Select a list of specific times and let someone select their favorite.

Sign up sheets
Sign-up Sheet

Create as many events as you need and let people sign up in their favorite slot.

Create your first Doodle in minutes

Whether you’re meeting with one or many, in person or online, schedule smarter with Doodle.

No credit card required.