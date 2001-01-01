Create a Doodle

Simple scheduling for Nutritionists

Skip phone tag. Share real-time availability, prevent double-booking, collect intake details, and keep your calendar full with paid, no-show-proof sessions.

a booking page for a patient check-up, where the organizer and participant found 11:30am as the common meeting time

Trusted by health and wellness leaders

Automate intake, initial assessments, and follow-ups

Clients book online, reschedule themselves, and you get smart buffers to prep meal plans.

A graphic that shows an email reminder notification stating time booked for patient check-up at August 20, 11:30am
All your sessions, organized in one place

Run 1:1 consults, family sessions, or provider meetings from a single calendar. Share unique links for new clients, follow-ups, telehealth, or in-person visits.

A graphic showing a list of three meeting time options for a wellness session
Look professional, stay reliable

Branded pages, confirmations, reminders, and payments reduce no-shows and last-minute gaps — keeping your schedule consistent and your practice polished.

An image of a woman standing confidently with her arms crossed. To her right is a graphic of her booking page with a blue check mark indicating security. The image has a dark green grid as a background.

Plans built to save you time and fit your budget

Free

For individuals getting started with simple scheduling $0 for one user Free includes

  • Unlimited Group Polls

  • Unlimited Sign-up Sheets

  • One Booking Page

  • One 1:1

  • Google Meet and Zoom web conferencing

  • Collect payments with Stripe

  • Basic AI-generated meeting descriptions

Pro

For professionals who want smarter scheduling $6.95 per user per month paid annually All Free features, plus

  • No ads

  • Unlimited Group Poll time slots

  • Unlimited Sign-up Sheets

  • Unlimited Booking Pages

  • Unlimited 1:1s

  • Custom branding

  • Microsoft Teams and Webex conferencing

  • Collect payments with Stripe

  • Advanced AI-generated meeting descriptions

Team

For teams who need increased productivity and collaboration $8.95 per user per month paid annually All Pro features, plus

  • Admin Console

  • Roles and permissions

  • Co-host events

  • Book on behalf

  • Activity reports

Enterprise

For enterprises and large teams looking for enhanced customization, control and support All Team features, plus

  • Priority support

  • Single sign-on

  • Onboarding & training

  • 99.9% availability SLA

Made for modern nutrition care

Sync your calendars automatically

Connect Google, Microsoft, or Apple calendar so consults, classes, and personal time sync automatically. Doodle prevents double-booking and suggests smarter times.

Share a Booking Page that does the work for you

Share a Booking Page with real-time availability, time-zone detection, and buffers. Clients pick a slot, and Doodle automatically sends confirmations, rescheduling links, and collects payments via Stripe.

Personalize your Booking Pages

Add your logo, colors, and a clickable link to your site. Ask custom questions like diet goals, allergies, or current meds. Set session lengths, prep time, and fees.

Keep client data private and secure

Only availability is visible. Client details stay private with permission-based access. Doodle is GDPR, SOC 2, and CCPA compliant for secure scheduling.

Find meeting times fast with Group Polls

Use Group Polls to coordinate physician case reviews, brand partnerships, or team meetings. Invite up to 1000 participants and find a time everyone can make.

Fill group classes with Sign-up Sheets

Publish Sign-up Sheets for group classes like label reading, meal prep, or diabetes education. Limit seats and send automatic reminders.

Work with your favorite tools

One-click meetings from anywhere.

350M+ meetings scheduled smarter

But don't take our word for it.

My Booking Page filled my calendar with paid consults, and reminders cut no-shows by half.

Dana S.

Nutritionist

I run telehealth and in-person visits with one link. Intake questions arrive before the meeting.

Marcus T.

RD

Group Polls make coordinating physician case reviews and brand meetings painless.

Leah M.

Sports Nutritionist

Enterprise-grade security for teams of any size

Trusted to cover your most complex security & compliance needs — no IT team required.
Learn more about System and Organization Controls (SOC) for Service Organizations at AICPA.org.

Resources for Nutritionists

Tips to streamline scheduling, protect focus, and grow your client base

Nutritionist in a healthcare setting presenting a weekly meal plan

How to set up a Nutritionist Booking Page that converts

Nutritionist in a client session

Reduce no-shows: reminders, buffers, and payments that work

Healthcare Nutritionist measuring waist with tape

Run group classes with Sign-up Sheets: nutrition topics that sell

Frequently Asked Questions

Can I collect diet history and goals before sessions?

Yes. Add custom questions to your Booking Page and receive responses automatically.

Does Doodle work with my calendar and video tool?

Yes. Connect Google, Microsoft, or Apple calendar and launch Zoom, Google Meet, Teams, or Webex in one click.

Can I take payments when clients book?

Yes. Collect fees via Stripe during booking for consults, packages, or classes.

Is client data secure?

Only availability is shared. Doodle is GDPR, SOC 2, and CCPA compliant, with permission-based access.

Can I set different session types and limits?

Yes. Define lengths, buffers, telehealth or in-person, and cap seats for group classes.

Book more consults, spend more time on care

$0 to start. Save hours each week with automated scheduling, reminders, and payments for a full, predictable calendar.

No credit card required.