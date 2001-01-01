Simple scheduling for Nutritionists
Trusted by health and wellness leaders
Automate intake, initial assessments, and follow-ups
Clients book online, reschedule themselves, and you get smart buffers to prep meal plans.
All your sessions, organized in one place
Run 1:1 consults, family sessions, or provider meetings from a single calendar. Share unique links for new clients, follow-ups, telehealth, or in-person visits.
Look professional, stay reliable
Branded pages, confirmations, reminders, and payments reduce no-shows and last-minute gaps — keeping your schedule consistent and your practice polished.
Plans built to save you time
and fit your budget
Free
For individuals getting started with simple scheduling $0 for one user Free includes
Unlimited Group Polls
Unlimited Sign-up Sheets
One Booking Page
One 1:1
Google Meet and Zoom web conferencing
Collect payments with Stripe
Basic AI-generated meeting descriptions
Pro
For professionals who want smarter scheduling $6.95 per user per month paid annually All Free features, plus
No ads
Unlimited Group Poll time slots
Unlimited Sign-up Sheets
Unlimited Booking Pages
Unlimited 1:1s
Custom branding
Microsoft Teams and Webex conferencing
Collect payments with Stripe
Advanced AI-generated meeting descriptions
Team
For teams who need increased productivity and collaboration $8.95 per user per month paid annually All Pro features, plus
Admin Console
Roles and permissions
Co-host events
Book on behalf
Activity reports
Enterprise
For enterprises and large teams looking for enhanced customization, control and support All Team features, plus
Priority support
Single sign-on
Onboarding & training
99.9% availability SLA
Made for modern nutrition care
Sync your calendars automatically
Connect Google, Microsoft, or Apple calendar so consults, classes, and personal time sync automatically. Doodle prevents double-booking and suggests smarter times.
Share a Booking Page that does the work for you
Share a Booking Page with real-time availability, time-zone detection, and buffers. Clients pick a slot, and Doodle automatically sends confirmations, rescheduling links, and collects payments via Stripe.
Personalize your Booking Pages
Add your logo, colors, and a clickable link to your site. Ask custom questions like diet goals, allergies, or current meds. Set session lengths, prep time, and fees.
Keep client data private and secure
Only availability is visible. Client details stay private with permission-based access. Doodle is GDPR, SOC 2, and CCPA compliant for secure scheduling.
Find meeting times fast with Group Polls
Use Group Polls to coordinate physician case reviews, brand partnerships, or team meetings. Invite up to 1000 participants and find a time everyone can make.
Fill group classes with Sign-up Sheets
Publish Sign-up Sheets for group classes like label reading, meal prep, or diabetes education. Limit seats and send automatic reminders.
Sync your calendars automatically
Connect Google, Microsoft, or Apple calendar so consults, classes, and personal time sync automatically. Doodle prevents double-booking and suggests smarter times.
Share a Booking Page that does the work for you
Share a Booking Page with real-time availability, time-zone detection, and buffers. Clients pick a slot, and Doodle automatically sends confirmations, rescheduling links, and collects payments via Stripe.
Personalize your Booking Pages
Add your logo, colors, and a clickable link to your site. Ask custom questions like diet goals, allergies, or current meds. Set session lengths, prep time, and fees.
Keep client data private and secure
Only availability is visible. Client details stay private with permission-based access. Doodle is GDPR, SOC 2, and CCPA compliant for secure scheduling.
Find meeting times fast with Group Polls
Use Group Polls to coordinate physician case reviews, brand partnerships, or team meetings. Invite up to 1000 participants and find a time everyone can make.
Fill group classes with Sign-up Sheets
Publish Sign-up Sheets for group classes like label reading, meal prep, or diabetes education. Limit seats and send automatic reminders.
Work with your favorite tools
iCloud
Zoom
Outlook
Microsoft Teams
Zapier
Webex
Google Meet
Stripe
Microsoft Exchange
Google Calendar
Office 365
350M+ meetings scheduled smarter
My Booking Page filled my calendar with paid consults, and reminders cut no-shows by half.
I run telehealth and in-person visits with one link. Intake questions arrive before the meeting.
Group Polls make coordinating physician case reviews and brand meetings painless.
Enterprise-grade security for teams of any size
Learn more about System and Organization Controls (SOC) for Service Organizations at AICPA.org.
Resources for Nutritionists
Frequently Asked Questions
Can I collect diet history and goals before sessions?
Yes. Add custom questions to your Booking Page and receive responses automatically.
Does Doodle work with my calendar and video tool?
Yes. Connect Google, Microsoft, or Apple calendar and launch Zoom, Google Meet, Teams, or Webex in one click.
Can I take payments when clients book?
Yes. Collect fees via Stripe during booking for consults, packages, or classes.
Is client data secure?
Only availability is shared. Doodle is GDPR, SOC 2, and CCPA compliant, with permission-based access.
Can I set different session types and limits?
Yes. Define lengths, buffers, telehealth or in-person, and cap seats for group classes.