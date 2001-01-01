Scheduling for group class instructors that fills spots
Trusted by wellness orgs and health instructors worldwide
Manage your schedule effortlessly
Publish your classes once and let clients self-book, reschedule, or pick another time. Smart buffers and double-booking prevention keep your prep and cleanup time protected.
Simplify coordination across classes and teams
Handle multiple class types, studios, and meetings in one place. Use Group Polls to align co-instructors, choose times by demand, and automatically detect time zones for virtual sessions.
Deliver a polished, professional experience
Email confirmations, reminders, and calendar invites reduce no-shows. Custom branding, payments, and clear instructions make every interaction feel seamless and reliable.
Plans built to save you time
and fit your budget
Free
For individuals getting started with simple scheduling $0 for one user Free includes
Unlimited Group Polls
Unlimited Sign-up Sheets
One Booking Page
One 1:1
Google Meet and Zoom web conferencing
Collect payments with Stripe
Basic AI-generated meeting descriptions
Pro
For professionals who want smarter scheduling $6.95 per user per month paid annually All Free features, plus
No ads
Unlimited Group Poll time slots
Unlimited Sign-up Sheets
Unlimited Booking Pages
Unlimited 1:1s
Custom branding
Microsoft Teams and Webex conferencing
Collect payments with Stripe
Advanced AI-generated meeting descriptions
Team
For teams who need increased productivity and collaboration $8.95 per user per month paid annually All Pro features, plus
Admin Console
Roles and permissions
Co-host events
Book on behalf
Activity reports
Enterprise
For enterprises and large teams looking for enhanced customization, control and support All Team features, plus
Priority support
Single sign-on
Onboarding & training
99.9% availability SLA
Made for every way you lead a class
Sync calendars and stay conflict-free
Connect Google, Microsoft, or Apple calendars to show real-time availability across studios and telehealth. Doodle blocks conflicts, adds buffers, and books Zoom, Teams, Meet, or Webex links automatically.
Let clients book instantly online
Share a Booking Page for consults and drop-ins. Clients see live openings, book in seconds, and get confirmations or reschedule links—while you control capacity and cutoff times.
Brand every class your way
Add your logo, colors, class descriptions, and pricing. AI-generated text helps you outline goals and details, then you refine the tone to match your brand.
Keep client data private and secure
Only availability is shared. Client responses stay protected with permission-based access. Doodle meets GDPR, SOC 2, and CCPA standards for complete peace of mind.
Find the perfect time for every workshop
Use Group Polls to schedule series or special events. Invite up to 1000 participants, view preferences instantly, and lock the best time in a click.
Manage classes and rosters with ease
Create Sign-up Sheets for programs or limited-capacity classes. Set seat limits, collect intake details, and organize everything from one clean dashboard.
Sync calendars and stay conflict-free
Connect Google, Microsoft, or Apple calendars to show real-time availability across studios and telehealth. Doodle blocks conflicts, adds buffers, and books Zoom, Teams, Meet, or Webex links automatically.
Let clients book instantly online
Share a Booking Page for consults and drop-ins. Clients see live openings, book in seconds, and get confirmations or reschedule links—while you control capacity and cutoff times.
Brand every class your way
Add your logo, colors, class descriptions, and pricing. AI-generated text helps you outline goals and details, then you refine the tone to match your brand.
Keep client data private and secure
Only availability is shared. Client responses stay protected with permission-based access. Doodle meets GDPR, SOC 2, and CCPA standards for complete peace of mind.
Find the perfect time for every workshop
Use Group Polls to schedule series or special events. Invite up to 1000 participants, view preferences instantly, and lock the best time in a click.
Manage classes and rosters with ease
Create Sign-up Sheets for programs or limited-capacity classes. Set seat limits, collect intake details, and organize everything from one clean dashboard.
Work with your favorite tools
iCloud
Zoom
Outlook
Microsoft Teams
Zapier
Webex
Google Meet
Stripe
Microsoft Exchange
Google Calendar
Office 365
350M+ meetings scheduled smarter
Doodle fills my rehab classes faster. Payments, reminders, and calendar invites cut no-shows.
Group Polls got three co-instructors aligned on a new time in minutes, not days.
Sign-up Sheets cap seats and collect intake info securely. Setup took 10 minutes.
Enterprise-grade security for teams of any size
Learn more about System and Organization Controls (SOC) for Service Organizations at AICPA.org.
Resources for health
class scheduling
Frequently Asked Questions
How do I manage recurring classes?
Set recurring availability or add repeating slots to a Sign-up Sheet. Clients can book weekly, biweekly, or monthly sessions and get automatic reminders.
Does Doodle sync with my calendar and video app?
Yes. Connect Google, Microsoft, or Apple calendar and auto-add Zoom, Google Meet, Teams, or Webex links to bookings.
Can I collect health info or waivers before class?
Yes. Add custom questions to booking or sign-up, make fields required, and view or export responses.
Is client data private and secure?
Yes. Only your availability is shared. Client data is permission-based and protected by GDPR, SOC 2, CCPA, and Cyber Verify Level 3 compliance.
Can I limit seats, set buffers, and prevent overlap?
Yes. Cap seats per slot, add prep and cleanup buffers, and Doodle blocks double-bookings across your calendars.