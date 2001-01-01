Create a Doodle

Scheduling for group class instructors that fills spots

Stop juggling rosters, texts, and cancellations. Share one Booking Page, sync your calendar, collect payments, and let reminders and time zones handle rest.

a booking page for a patient check-up, where the organizer and participant found 11:30am as the common meeting time

Trusted by wellness orgs and health instructors worldwide

A group of logos including American Red Cross, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Peloton, Teladoc Health, Technogym
Manage your schedule effortlessly

Publish your classes once and let clients self-book, reschedule, or pick another time. Smart buffers and double-booking prevention keep your prep and cleanup time protected.

A graphic that shows an email reminder notification stating time booked for patient check-up at August 20, 11:30am
Simplify coordination across classes and teams

Handle multiple class types, studios, and meetings in one place. Use Group Polls to align co-instructors, choose times by demand, and automatically detect time zones for virtual sessions.

A graphic showing a list of three meeting time options for a wellness session
Deliver a polished, professional experience

Email confirmations, reminders, and calendar invites reduce no-shows. Custom branding, payments, and clear instructions make every interaction feel seamless and reliable.

An image of a woman standing confidently with her arms crossed. To her right is a graphic of her booking page with a blue check mark indicating security. The image has a dark green grid as a background.

Plans built to save you time and fit your budget

Free

For individuals getting started with simple scheduling $0 for one user Free includes

  • Unlimited Group Polls

  • Unlimited Sign-up Sheets

  • One Booking Page

  • One 1:1

  • Google Meet and Zoom web conferencing

  • Collect payments with Stripe

  • Basic AI-generated meeting descriptions

Pro

For professionals who want smarter scheduling $6.95 per user per month paid annually All Free features, plus

  • No ads

  • Unlimited Group Poll time slots

  • Unlimited Sign-up Sheets

  • Unlimited Booking Pages

  • Unlimited 1:1s

  • Custom branding

  • Microsoft Teams and Webex conferencing

  • Collect payments with Stripe

  • Advanced AI-generated meeting descriptions

Team

For teams who need increased productivity and collaboration $8.95 per user per month paid annually All Pro features, plus

  • Admin Console

  • Roles and permissions

  • Co-host events

  • Book on behalf

  • Activity reports

Enterprise

For enterprises and large teams looking for enhanced customization, control and support All Team features, plus

  • Priority support

  • Single sign-on

  • Onboarding & training

  • 99.9% availability SLA

Made for every way you lead a class

Sync calendars and stay conflict-free

Connect Google, Microsoft, or Apple calendars to show real-time availability across studios and telehealth. Doodle blocks conflicts, adds buffers, and books Zoom, Teams, Meet, or Webex links automatically.

Let clients book instantly online

Share a Booking Page for consults and drop-ins. Clients see live openings, book in seconds, and get confirmations or reschedule links—while you control capacity and cutoff times.

Brand every class your way

Add your logo, colors, class descriptions, and pricing. AI-generated text helps you outline goals and details, then you refine the tone to match your brand.

Keep client data private and secure

Only availability is shared. Client responses stay protected with permission-based access. Doodle meets GDPR, SOC 2, and CCPA standards for complete peace of mind.

Find the perfect time for every workshop

Use Group Polls to schedule series or special events. Invite up to 1000 participants, view preferences instantly, and lock the best time in a click.

Manage classes and rosters with ease

Create Sign-up Sheets for programs or limited-capacity classes. Set seat limits, collect intake details, and organize everything from one clean dashboard.

Work with your favorite tools

One-click meetings from anywhere.

iCloud logo centered on a grid-patterned background.

iCloud

Zoom logo centered on a grid-patterned background.

Zoom

Outlook logo centered on a grid-patterned background.

Outlook

Microsoft Teams logo centered on a grid-patterned background.

Microsoft Teams

Zapier logo centered on a grid-patterned background.

Zapier

Webex mobile logo centered on a grid-patterned background.

Webex

Google Meet logo centered on a grid-patterned background.

Google Meet

Stripe logo centered on a grid-patterned background.

Stripe

Microsoft Exchange logo centered on a grid-patterned background.

Microsoft Exchange

Google Calendar logo centered on a grid-patterned background.

Google Calendar

Microsoft Office 365 logo centered on a grid-patterned background.

Office 365

350M+ meetings scheduled smarter

But don't take our word for it.

G2 Spring 2025 badges showing three awards: Grid Leader for Small Business, Users Love Us, and High Performer.

Doodle fills my rehab classes faster. Payments, reminders, and calendar invites cut no-shows.

KM

Kara M.

PT group instructor

Group Polls got three co-instructors aligned on a new time in minutes, not days.

MS

Miguel S.

Prenatal yoga teacher

Sign-up Sheets cap seats and collect intake info securely. Setup took 10 minutes.

DL

Dana L.

Cardiac wellness coach

Four logos including cyberverify level 3, GDPR, CCPA, and SOC2 Type II
Enterprise-grade security for teams of any size

Trusted to cover your most complex security & compliance needs — no IT team required.
Learn more about System and Organization Controls (SOC) for Service Organizations at AICPA.org.

Resources for health class scheduling

Practical tips to streamline sign-ups, keep your calendar clean, and maximize attendance

Participants in a group yoga class seated on mats in a bright, peaceful studio. The instructor leads the session calmly.

How to run full classes with one Booking Page

Adults attending a yoga class in a bright studio, calmly seated on mats and preparing for session start.

Reduce no-shows: reminders that actually work

Virtual group class instructor

Group Polls vs Sign-up Sheets: which to use for classes?

Frequently Asked Questions

How do I manage recurring classes?

Set recurring availability or add repeating slots to a Sign-up Sheet. Clients can book weekly, biweekly, or monthly sessions and get automatic reminders.

Does Doodle sync with my calendar and video app?

Yes. Connect Google, Microsoft, or Apple calendar and auto-add Zoom, Google Meet, Teams, or Webex links to bookings.

Can I collect health info or waivers before class?

Yes. Add custom questions to booking or sign-up, make fields required, and view or export responses.

Is client data private and secure?

Yes. Only your availability is shared. Client data is permission-based and protected by GDPR, SOC 2, CCPA, and Cyber Verify Level 3 compliance.

Can I limit seats, set buffers, and prevent overlap?

Yes. Cap seats per slot, add prep and cleanup buffers, and Doodle blocks double-bookings across your calendars.

Fill your next class without lifting a finger

Free to start. Save hours each week with automated scheduling and sign-ups.

No credit card required.