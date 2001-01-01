Create a Doodle

Simple scheduling for busy fitness trainers

Stop chasing texts and DMs. Share a booking link, sync your calendar, prevent double-booking, and let clients reserve sessions that fit their time zone.

a booking page for a patient check-up, where the organizer and participant found 11:30am as the common meeting time

Trusted by fitness brands, clinics, and independent coaches

A group of logos including American Red Cross, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Peloton, Teladoc Health, Technogym
Train more, text less

Share one booking link for discovery calls, PT sessions, and renewals. Doodle syncs your calendar, sends confirmations, and handles payments while you coach.

A graphic that shows an email reminder notification stating time booked for patient check-up at August 20, 11:30am
Keep every session running smoothly

Coordinate with clients or studios effortlessly. Real-time availability, buffers, and time-zone detection prevent overlap—whether you’re in-gym, online, or on the move.

A graphic showing a list of three meeting time options for a wellness session
Look professional from first click to final rep

Branded Booking Pages, automated reminders, and reschedule links cut no-shows and last-minute chaos, keeping your sessions reliable and stress-free.

An image of a woman standing confidently with her arms crossed. To her right is a graphic of her booking page with a blue check mark indicating security. The image has a dark green grid as a background.

Plans built to save you time and fit your budget

Free

For individuals getting started with simple scheduling $0 for one user Free includes

  • Unlimited Group Polls

  • Unlimited Sign-up Sheets

  • One Booking Page

  • One 1:1

  • Google Meet and Zoom web conferencing

  • Collect payments with Stripe

  • Basic AI-generated meeting descriptions

Pro

For professionals who want smarter scheduling $6.95 per user per month paid annually All Free features, plus

  • No ads

  • Unlimited Group Poll time slots

  • Unlimited Sign-up Sheets

  • Unlimited Booking Pages

  • Unlimited 1:1s

  • Custom branding

  • Microsoft Teams and Webex conferencing

  • Collect payments with Stripe

  • Advanced AI-generated meeting descriptions

Team

For teams who need increased productivity and collaboration $8.95 per user per month paid annually All Pro features, plus

  • Admin Console

  • Roles and permissions

  • Co-host events

  • Book on behalf

  • Activity reports

Enterprise

For enterprises and large teams looking for enhanced customization, control and support All Team features, plus

  • Priority support

  • Single sign-on

  • Onboarding & training

  • 99.9% availability SLA

Built to power your training business

Sync your calendars automatically

Connect Google, Outlook, or Apple calendars to block off workouts and classes. Doodle prevents double-booking, adds buffers, and suggests smarter times when you’re busy.

Let clients book and pay in real time

Share your Booking Page or 1:1 link so clients book based on your live availability. Stripe payments, time-zone detection, and instant video links make it seamless.

Personalize your booking experience

Add your logo, colors, and a website link for a studio-quality feel. Capture client goals, injuries, or equipment details so every session starts prepared.

Keep client data private and compliant

Only availability is shared—never calendar details. Doodle meets GDPR, SOC 2, and CCPA standards so you can focus on coaching, not compliance.

Find team times fast with Group Polls

Plan bootcamps or wellness demos without endless threads. Let up to 1000 participants vote and lock the best time instantly.

Fill classes easily with Sign-up Sheets

List workshops or assessments, set seat limits, and add buffers. Doodle sends confirmations and reminders automatically so you stay organized.

Work with your favorite tools

One-click meetings from anywhere.

Google Meet

Stripe

Microsoft Exchange

Google Calendar

Office 365

iCloud

Zoom

Outlook

Microsoft Teams

Zapier

Webex

350M+ meetings scheduled smarter

But don't take our word for it.

I cut admin time by 50%. Clients book, pay, and get reminders automatically.

JS

Jordan S.

Fitness trainer

Group Polls made scheduling our 20-person bootcamp simple. One link, done.

ML

Maya L.

Head coach

No more double-booking or time zone mix-ups. My online sessions run on time.

CR

Carlos R.

Online trainer

Enterprise-grade security for teams of any size

Trusted to cover your most complex security & compliance needs — no IT team required.
Learn more about System and Organization Controls (SOC) for Service Organizations at AICPA.org.

Resources for fitness business growth

Learn how to streamline scheduling, improve client retention, and scale your training with smart calendar tools.

Fitness trainer coaching a client during a battle rope workout in a modern studio

How fitness trainers use Doodle to fill classes every week

The perfect fitness trainer Booking Page: examples and tips

Fitness trainer in gym with client

Run hybrid classes: scheduling tools for in-gym and online

Frequently Asked Questions

Can I set different session lengths and prices?

Yes. Create services like 30, 45, or 60-minute sessions with custom pricing, buffers, and locations. Collect payment during booking via Stripe.

Will Doodle work with my calendar and video apps?

Yes. Sync Google, Outlook, or Apple calendar and launch Zoom, Google Meet, Teams, or Webex meetings from each booking.

Can I run drop-in classes and limit spots?

Yes. Use Sign-up Sheets to add time slots, set seat limits, and gather attendee details. Automatic confirmations and reminders keep attendance high.

Do clients see my other appointments?

No. Only your available times are shared. Personal events and client responses stay private. Doodle is secure and compliant with GDPR, SOC 2, CCPA.

What if I travel or change hours?

Update your availability once. Doodle adjusts your Booking Pages, honors buffers and blackout dates, and handles time zones so clients always see the right times.

Fill your calendar, not your inbox

Simple plans that pay for themselves after your first new client.

