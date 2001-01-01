Simple scheduling for alternative medicine practitioners
Fill your schedule effortlessly
Clients book initial consults, acupuncture, cupping, Reiki, or massage in minutes. Built-in buffers give you time to sanitize rooms and reset energy.
Coordinate seamlessly with others
Run 1:1s, follow-ups, or co-treatments with ease. Real-time availability, time-zone detection, and co-hosted Booking Pages let your nutritionist or MD join when calendars align.
Build trust with every booking
Polished booking pages, automated reminders, and upfront payments make your practice look professional. Only availability is shared — client details stay private while Doodle sends video links and directions automatically.
Free
For individuals getting started with simple scheduling $0 for one user Free includes
Unlimited Group Polls
Unlimited Sign-up Sheets
One Booking Page
One 1:1
Google Meet and Zoom web conferencing
Collect payments with Stripe
Basic AI-generated meeting descriptions
Pro
For professionals who want smarter scheduling $6.95 per user per month paid annually All Free features, plus
No ads
Unlimited Group Poll time slots
Unlimited Sign-up Sheets
Unlimited Booking Pages
Unlimited 1:1s
Custom branding
Microsoft Teams and Webex conferencing
Collect payments with Stripe
Advanced AI-generated meeting descriptions
Team
For teams who need increased productivity and collaboration $8.95 per user per month paid annually All Pro features, plus
Admin Console
Roles and permissions
Co-host events
Book on behalf
Activity reports
Enterprise
For enterprises and large teams looking for enhanced customization, control and support All Team features, plus
Priority support
Single sign-on
Onboarding & training
99.9% availability SLA
Features that fit holistic care
Keep your calendar in sync
Connect Google, Microsoft, or Apple calendars. Doodle blocks busy times, adds buffers, and prevents double-booking so your treatment flow stays calm.
Let clients book with ease
Share a Booking Page with acupuncture, herbal, or massage options. Clients see real-time availability, get automatic time-zone detection, and can reschedule anytime without calling.
Deliver a personalized experience
Brand your Booking Pages with your logo, colors, and practice name. Add intake questions for goals, allergies, or contraindications so every session starts prepared.
Protect your clients’ privacy
Only availability is shared. Doodle meets GDPR, SOC 2, and CCPA standards, keeping your scheduling compliant without storing PHI.
Find the best time for your team
Use Group Polls to schedule case reviews or supplier meetings. Invite up to 1000 participants and confirm the best time in a click.
Run group sessions effortlessly
Create Sign-up Sheets for acupuncture, meditation, or detox workshops. Set seat limits, add sessions, and send confirmations automatically.
Learn more about System and Organization Controls (SOC) for Service Organizations at AICPA.org.
Frequently Asked Questions
How can I collect intake info before a session?
Add custom questions to your Booking Page to capture goals, symptoms, allergies or contraindications so you can prepare treatment.
Does Doodle work with my calendar and video tools?
Yes. Connect Google, Microsoft or Apple calendar and launch Zoom, Google Meet, Teams or Webex links automatically.
Can I offer different services and prices?
Yes. Create session types like initial consult, follow-up, acupuncture or massage and collect payments during booking with Stripe.
Is client data secure?
Only availability is shared. Personal calendar details and responses stay private. Doodle is GDPR, SOC 2 and CCPA compliant and avoids storing PHI.
How do I handle buffers, cancellations and travel time?
Set prep buffers, minimum notice and cancellation windows. Add travel time blocks so mobile visits don’t overlap.