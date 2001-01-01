Create a Doodle

Simple scheduling for alternative medicine practitioners

Stop phone tag. Share real-time availability, add buffers for prep and charting, send reminders and offer virtual or in-person sessions without double-booking.

Create a Doodle
a booking page for a patient check-up, where the organizer and participant found 11:30am as the common meeting time

Trusted by wellness providers worldwide

A group of logos including American Red Cross, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Peloton, Teladoc Health, Technogym
A group of logos including American Red Cross, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Peloton, Teladoc Health, Technogym
Fill your schedule effortlessly

Clients book initial consults, acupuncture, cupping, Reiki, or massage in minutes. Built-in buffers give you time to sanitize rooms and reset energy.

A graphic that shows an email reminder notification stating time booked for patient check-up at August 20, 11:30am
Coordinate seamlessly with others

Run 1:1s, follow-ups, or co-treatments with ease. Real-time availability, time-zone detection, and co-hosted Booking Pages let your nutritionist or MD join when calendars align.

A graphic showing a list of three meeting time options for a wellness session
Build trust with every booking

Polished booking pages, automated reminders, and upfront payments make your practice look professional. Only availability is shared — client details stay private while Doodle sends video links and directions automatically.

An image of a woman standing confidently with her arms crossed. To her right is a graphic of her booking page with a blue check mark indicating security. The image has a dark green grid as a background.

Plans built to save you time and fit your budget

Free

For individuals getting started with simple scheduling $0 for one user Free includes

  • Unlimited Group Polls

  • Unlimited Sign-up Sheets

  • One Booking Page

  • One 1:1

  • Google Meet and Zoom web conferencing

  • Collect payments with Stripe

  • Basic AI-generated meeting descriptions

Pro

For professionals who want smarter scheduling $6.95 per user per month paid annually All Free features, plus

  • No ads

  • Unlimited Group Poll time slots

  • Unlimited Sign-up Sheets

  • Unlimited Booking Pages

  • Unlimited 1:1s

  • Custom branding

  • Microsoft Teams and Webex conferencing

  • Collect payments with Stripe

  • Advanced AI-generated meeting descriptions

Team

For teams who need increased productivity and collaboration $8.95 per user per month paid annually All Pro features, plus

  • Admin Console

  • Roles and permissions

  • Co-host events

  • Book on behalf

  • Activity reports

Enterprise

For enterprises and large teams looking for enhanced customization, control and support All Team features, plus

  • Priority support

  • Single sign-on

  • Onboarding & training

  • 99.9% availability SLA

Features that fit holistic care

Keep your calendar in sync

Connect Google, Microsoft, or Apple calendars. Doodle blocks busy times, adds buffers, and prevents double-booking so your treatment flow stays calm.

Let clients book with ease

Share a Booking Page with acupuncture, herbal, or massage options. Clients see real-time availability, get automatic time-zone detection, and can reschedule anytime without calling.

Deliver a personalized experience

Brand your Booking Pages with your logo, colors, and practice name. Add intake questions for goals, allergies, or contraindications so every session starts prepared.

Protect your clients’ privacy

Only availability is shared. Doodle meets GDPR, SOC 2, and CCPA standards, keeping your scheduling compliant without storing PHI.

Find the best time for your team

Use Group Polls to schedule case reviews or supplier meetings. Invite up to 1000 participants and confirm the best time in a click.

Run group sessions effortlessly

Create Sign-up Sheets for acupuncture, meditation, or detox workshops. Set seat limits, add sessions, and send confirmations automatically.

Keep your calendar in sync

Connect Google, Microsoft, or Apple calendars. Doodle blocks busy times, adds buffers, and prevents double-booking so your treatment flow stays calm.

Let clients book with ease

Share a Booking Page with acupuncture, herbal, or massage options. Clients see real-time availability, get automatic time-zone detection, and can reschedule anytime without calling.

Deliver a personalized experience

Brand your Booking Pages with your logo, colors, and practice name. Add intake questions for goals, allergies, or contraindications so every session starts prepared.

Protect your clients’ privacy

Only availability is shared. Doodle meets GDPR, SOC 2, and CCPA standards, keeping your scheduling compliant without storing PHI.

Find the best time for your team

Use Group Polls to schedule case reviews or supplier meetings. Invite up to 1000 participants and confirm the best time in a click.

Run group sessions effortlessly

Create Sign-up Sheets for acupuncture, meditation, or detox workshops. Set seat limits, add sessions, and send confirmations automatically.

Create a Doodle

Work with your favorite tools

One-click meetings from anywhere.

iCloud logo centered on a grid-patterned background.

iCloud

Zoom logo centered on a grid-patterned background.

Zoom

Outlook logo centered on a grid-patterned background.

Outlook

Microsoft Teams logo centered on a grid-patterned background.

Microsoft Teams

Zapier logo centered on a grid-patterned background.

Zapier

Webex mobile logo centered on a grid-patterned background.

Webex

Google Meet logo centered on a grid-patterned background.

Google Meet

Stripe logo centered on a grid-patterned background.

Stripe

Microsoft Exchange logo centered on a grid-patterned background.

Microsoft Exchange

Google Calendar logo centered on a grid-patterned background.

Google Calendar

Microsoft Office 365 logo centered on a grid-patterned background.

Office 365

350M+ meetings scheduled smarter

But don't take our word for it.

G2 Spring 2025 badges showing three awards: Grid Leader for Small Business, Users Love Us, and High Performer.

My clients book acupuncture or cupping online, I get paid upfront and reminders cut no-shows in half.

HL

Hana L.

Licensed Acupuncturist

Doodle’s time zone detection makes virtual herbal consults simple, and co-hosting lets my ND join when needed.

MP

Marco P.

Clinical Herbalist

Sign-up Sheets filled my breathwork classes in a day and kept groups capped perfectly.

TW

Tasha W.

Integrative Practitioner

Four logos including cyberverify level 3, GDPR, CCPA, and SOC2 Type II
Four security compliance badges: MSPAlliance Cyber Verify Level 3 certification, a European GDPR compliance icon with a lock and EU stars, a CCPA complicance icon, and AICPA SOC (System and Organization Controls) certification.

Enterprise-grade security for teams of any size

Trusted to cover your most complex security & compliance needs — no IT team required.
Learn more about System and Organization Controls (SOC) for Service Organizations at AICPA.org.

Resources for your practice

Explore tips to streamline scheduling, reduce no-shows and grow your holistic practice with Doodle

Alternative medicine practitioner in a client session

How alternative medicine practitioners can automate bookings in minutes

Alternative medicine practitioner assessing client’s posture or tension.

Reducing no-shows with reminders and payments for holistic care

Wellness practitioner guiding a client through a stretching exercise during a session

Set up group classes fast: Sign-up Sheets for wellness workshops

Frequently Asked Questions

How can I collect intake info before a session?

Add custom questions to your Booking Page to capture goals, symptoms, allergies or contraindications so you can prepare treatment.

Does Doodle work with my calendar and video tools?

Yes. Connect Google, Microsoft or Apple calendar and launch Zoom, Google Meet, Teams or Webex links automatically.

Can I offer different services and prices?

Yes. Create session types like initial consult, follow-up, acupuncture or massage and collect payments during booking with Stripe.

Is client data secure?

Only availability is shared. Personal calendar details and responses stay private. Doodle is GDPR, SOC 2 and CCPA compliant and avoids storing PHI.

How do I handle buffers, cancellations and travel time?

Set prep buffers, minimum notice and cancellation windows. Add travel time blocks so mobile visits don’t overlap.

Make booking effortless for every client

Free to start — save hours each week with automated scheduling.

No credit card required.