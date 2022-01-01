Meet your scheduling sidekick
Skip the calendar tetris and schedule any event for anyone with Doodle.
No credit card required.
Smarter scheduling for a better learning experience
Parent-teacher meetings
IEP meetings
Mentorship sessions
Tutoring
Workshops
Orientation
Information sessions
Initial consultation
Open house
It's about time your schedule works for you
Take control of the chaos
See all of your events and gather availability to get things done fast, all in one place.
Your meetings done your way
Easily schedule a group or 1:1, and customize invites to share the most important information.
We'll handle the reminders
Automate reminders and follow ups to ensure everyone is on the same page.
Whatever you need, we've got a meeting for that
Group Poll
Open availability and let people vote to find the option that suits everyone.
Booking Page
Set your unique availability and create a link to let people book time with you.
1:1
Select a list of specific times and let someone select their favorite.
Sign-up Sheet
Create as many events as you need and let people sign up in their favorite slot.
Group Poll
Open availability and let people vote to find the option that suits everyone.
Booking Page
Set your unique availability and create a link to let people book time with you.
1:1
Select a list of specific times and let someone select their favorite.
Sign-up Sheet
Create as many events as you need and let people sign up in their favorite slot.
Group Poll
Open availability and let people vote to find the option that suits everyone.
Booking Page
Set your unique availability and create a link to let people book time with you.
1:1
Select a list of specific times and let someone select their favorite.
Sign-up Sheet
Create as many events as you need and let people sign up in their favorite slot.
Group Poll
Open availability and let people vote to find the option that suits everyone.
Booking Page
Set your unique availability and create a link to let people book time with you.
1:1
Select a list of specific times and let someone select their favorite.
Sign-up Sheet
Create as many events as you need and let people sign up in their favorite slot.
Create your first Doodle in minutes
Whether you’re meeting with one or many, in person or online, schedule smarter with Doodle.