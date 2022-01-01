Meet your scheduling sidekick
Skip the calendar tetris and schedule any event, anywhere, with Doodle
No credit card required.
Working groups get more done with Doodle
Committee meetings
Project planning
Strategic planning
Task force meetings
Feedback sessions
Decision-making sessions
Stand-ups
Review meetings
Working sessions
It's about time your schedule works for you
Less planning, more doing
Eliminate lengthy email chains with one easy place to gather everyone's availability, fast.
Your meeting done your way
Choose the event type best fit for your need, whether you're a big group or meeting 1:1.
Focus on the task at hand
We'll send reminders and meeting follow-ups to ensure everyone stays on track.
Whatever you need, we've got a meeting for that
Group Poll
Open availability and let people vote to find the option that suits everyone.
Booking Page
Set your unique availability and create a link to let people book time with you.
1:1
Select a list of specific times and let someone select their favorite.
Sign-up Sheet
Create as many events as you need and let people sign up in their favorite slot.
Group Poll
Open availability and let people vote to find the option that suits everyone.
Booking Page
Set your unique availability and create a link to let people book time with you.
1:1
Select a list of specific times and let someone select their favorite.
Sign-up Sheet
Create as many events as you need and let people sign up in their favorite slot.
Group Poll
Open availability and let people vote to find the option that suits everyone.
Booking Page
Set your unique availability and create a link to let people book time with you.
1:1
Select a list of specific times and let someone select their favorite.
Sign-up Sheet
Create as many events as you need and let people sign up in their favorite slot.
Group Poll
Open availability and let people vote to find the option that suits everyone.
Booking Page
Set your unique availability and create a link to let people book time with you.
1:1
Select a list of specific times and let someone select their favorite.
Sign-up Sheet
Create as many events as you need and let people sign up in their favorite slot.
Create your first Doodle in minutes
Whether you’re meeting with one or many, in person or online, schedule smarter with Doodle.