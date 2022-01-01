Meet your scheduling sidekick
Take control of your time and build business smarter with Doodle.
No credit card required.
Consultants and Freelancers work faster with Doodle.
Pitch meetings
Feedback sessions
Kickoff meetings
Alignment meetings
Trainings
Client consultations
Administrative meetings
Status update meetings
Project planning
It's about time your schedule works for you
Take control of the chaos
See all of your events and gather availability to get things done fast, all in one place.
Your meeting done your way
Easily schedule a group or 1:1 and customize invites to match your brand.
Go with your flow
Automate reminders and follow ups, and integrate with your favorite apps to save time for what matters most.
Whatever you need, we've got a meeting for that
Group Poll
Open availability and let people vote to find the option that suits everyone.
Booking Page
Set your unique availability and create a link to let people book time with you.
1:1
Select a list of specific times and let someone select their favorite.
Sign-up Sheet
Create as many events as you need and let people sign up in their favorite slot.
Group Poll
Open availability and let people vote to find the option that suits everyone.
Booking Page
Set your unique availability and create a link to let people book time with you.
1:1
Select a list of specific times and let someone select their favorite.
Sign-up Sheet
Create as many events as you need and let people sign up in their favorite slot.
Group Poll
Open availability and let people vote to find the option that suits everyone.
Booking Page
Set your unique availability and create a link to let people book time with you.
1:1
Select a list of specific times and let someone select their favorite.
Sign-up Sheet
Create as many events as you need and let people sign up in their favorite slot.
Group Poll
Open availability and let people vote to find the option that suits everyone.
Booking Page
Set your unique availability and create a link to let people book time with you.
1:1
Select a list of specific times and let someone select their favorite.
Sign-up Sheet
Create as many events as you need and let people sign up in their favorite slot.
Create your first Doodle in minutes
Whether you’re meeting with one or many, in person or online, schedule smarter with Doodle.