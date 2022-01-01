Meet your scheduling sidekick
Skip the calendar tetris and schedule any event for anyone with Doodle.
No credit card required.
Smarter scheduling for a better employee experience
Interviews
Onboarding
Performance reviews
Rekrutteringsevents
Training sessions
Workshops
Compliance meetings
Screening calls
Event planning
It's about time your schedule works for you
Less threads, more productivity
Eliminate lengthy email chains with one easy place to organize everyone's availability, fast.
Your meeting done your way
Easily schedule a group or 1:1 and customize invites to match your brand.
We'll handle the reminders
Automate reminders and follow ups to ensure the team and candidates have everything they need.
Whatever you need, we've got a meeting for that
Group Poll
Open availability and let people vote to find the option that suits everyone.
Booking Page
Set your unique availability and create a link to let people book time with you.
1:1
Select a list of specific times and let someone select their favorite.
Sign-up Sheet
Create as many events as you need and let people sign up in their favorite slot.
Group Poll
Open availability and let people vote to find the option that suits everyone.
Booking Page
Set your unique availability and create a link to let people book time with you.
1:1
Select a list of specific times and let someone select their favorite.
Sign-up Sheet
Create as many events as you need and let people sign up in their favorite slot.
Group Poll
Open availability and let people vote to find the option that suits everyone.
Booking Page
Set your unique availability and create a link to let people book time with you.
1:1
Select a list of specific times and let someone select their favorite.
Sign-up Sheet
Create as many events as you need and let people sign up in their favorite slot.
Group Poll
Open availability and let people vote to find the option that suits everyone.
Booking Page
Set your unique availability and create a link to let people book time with you.
1:1
Select a list of specific times and let someone select their favorite.
Sign-up Sheet
Create as many events as you need and let people sign up in their favorite slot.
Create your first Doodle in minutes
Whether you’re meeting with one or many, in person or online, schedule smarter with Doodle.