Less scheduling, more doing

Schedule smarter with availability that finds itself.

No credit card required.

Hero Desktop /aud-lp14
Hero Tablet /aud-lp14

Researchers get more done with Doodle.

Participant recruitment
Check-ins
Faculty meetings
Research panels
Thesis defense meetings
Grant proposal meetings
Committee meetings
Peer review sessions
Mentor meetings

It's about time your schedule works for you

Less planning, more doing

Eliminate lengthy email chains with one easy place to gather everyone's availability, fast.

Meeting safely with Doodle's secure platform
Your meeting done your way

Choose the event type best fit for your need, whether you're a big group or meeting 1:1.

happy person
We'll handle the reminders

Automate reminders and follow ups to ensure everyone is on the same page.

An illustration with different meetings taking place

Whatever you need, we've got a meeting for that

Doodle Group Poll Icon
Group Poll

Open availability and let people vote to find the option that suits everyone.

Doodle Booking Page Icon
Booking Page

Set your unique availability and create a link to let people book time with you.

Doodle one on one icon
1:1

Select a list of specific times and let someone select their favorite.

Sign up sheets
Sign-up Sheet

Create as many events as you need and let people sign up in their favorite slot.

Doodle Group Poll Icon
Group Poll

Open availability and let people vote to find the option that suits everyone.

Doodle Booking Page Icon
Booking Page

Set your unique availability and create a link to let people book time with you.

Doodle one on one icon
1:1

Select a list of specific times and let someone select their favorite.

Sign up sheets
Sign-up Sheet

Create as many events as you need and let people sign up in their favorite slot.

Doodle Group Poll Icon
Group Poll

Open availability and let people vote to find the option that suits everyone.

Doodle Booking Page Icon
Booking Page

Set your unique availability and create a link to let people book time with you.

Doodle one on one icon
1:1

Select a list of specific times and let someone select their favorite.

Sign up sheets
Sign-up Sheet

Create as many events as you need and let people sign up in their favorite slot.

Doodle Group Poll Icon
Group Poll

Open availability and let people vote to find the option that suits everyone.

Doodle Booking Page Icon
Booking Page

Set your unique availability and create a link to let people book time with you.

Doodle one on one icon
1:1

Select a list of specific times and let someone select their favorite.

Sign up sheets
Sign-up Sheet

Create as many events as you need and let people sign up in their favorite slot.

Create your first Doodle in minutes

Whether you’re meeting with one or many, in person or online, schedule smarter with Doodle.

No credit card required.