Meet your scheduling sidekick

Skip the calendar tetris and schedule any event for anyone with Doodle.

No credit card required.

Hero Desktop /aud-lp10
Hero Tablet /aud-lp10

Smarter scheduling for all your Nonprofit needs

Event planning
Volunteer availability
Trainings
Board meetings
Shift planning
Governance meetings
Review sessions
Volunteer coordination
Donor meetings

It's about time your schedule works for you

Less threads, more productivity

Eliminate lengthy email chains with one easy place to organize everyone's availability, fast.

connect with ease
Your meeting done your way

Choose the event type best fit for your need, whether you're a big group or meeting 1:1.

happy person
We'll handle the reminders

We'll send reminders and meeting follow-ups to ensure everyone stays on track.

An illustration with different meetings taking place

Whatever you need, we've got a meeting for that

Doodle Group Poll Icon
Group Poll

Open availability and let people vote to find the option that suits everyone.

Doodle Booking Page Icon
Booking Page

Set your unique availability and create a link to let people book time with you.

Doodle one on one icon
1:1

Select a list of specific times and let someone select their favorite.

Sign up sheets
Sign-up Sheet

Create as many events as you need and let people sign up in their favorite slot.

Doodle Group Poll Icon
Group Poll

Open availability and let people vote to find the option that suits everyone.

Doodle Booking Page Icon
Booking Page

Set your unique availability and create a link to let people book time with you.

Doodle one on one icon
1:1

Select a list of specific times and let someone select their favorite.

Sign up sheets
Sign-up Sheet

Create as many events as you need and let people sign up in their favorite slot.

Doodle Group Poll Icon
Group Poll

Open availability and let people vote to find the option that suits everyone.

Doodle Booking Page Icon
Booking Page

Set your unique availability and create a link to let people book time with you.

Doodle one on one icon
1:1

Select a list of specific times and let someone select their favorite.

Sign up sheets
Sign-up Sheet

Create as many events as you need and let people sign up in their favorite slot.

Doodle Group Poll Icon
Group Poll

Open availability and let people vote to find the option that suits everyone.

Doodle Booking Page Icon
Booking Page

Set your unique availability and create a link to let people book time with you.

Doodle one on one icon
1:1

Select a list of specific times and let someone select their favorite.

Sign up sheets
Sign-up Sheet

Create as many events as you need and let people sign up in their favorite slot.

Create your first Doodle in minutes

Whether you’re meeting with one or many, in person or online, schedule smarter with Doodle.

No credit card required.